Longtime Tarrant County Commissioners Brooks, Fickes honored at their final court meeting

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court said goodbye to its current longest-serving members Tuesday, clearing the way for their successors to take their seats in January.

Tuesday was the last commissioners court meeting for Republican Gary Fickes, who has represented northeast Tarrant County for 18 years, and Democrat Roy Charles Brooks, who has represented southwest Tarrant County for 20 years.

“It’s been fun. Most of it,” Fickes said. “About 99% of it’s been wonderful.”

Fickes is known for his leadership on transportation issues, which were especially important as his precinct’s population boomed. Fickes was the longtime host of the annual Tarrant Transportation Summit , which he’s described as one of the biggest transportation events in the state .

Fickes told the audience it’s been “a pleasure and an honor” to represent the people who live in his precinct. He also thanked the members of the public who come to speak at commissioners court meetings.

“We do hear you. I know sometimes you think we don’t, but we do,” he said.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes listen to a speaker during commissioners court Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Fort Worth.

Fickes’ fellow outgoing commissioner, Brooks, looked back on their friendship and their service together.

“Thank you for always being a gentleman. Thank you for always being a friend. Thank you for always separating our personal relationship from our political one, because if you didn’t, that relationship may not have survived,” Brooks said.

Before becoming county commissioner, Brooks worked for his predecessor , Dionne Phillips Bagsby. That means he’s worked for the county for 34 years, he said.

“It’s been a great joy to be able to serve the people of Tarrant County for such a long time, and to get some things accomplished along the way,” he said.

Bagsby’s daughter, Dionne Bagsby Jones, thanked Brooks for his service Tuesday.

“If my mother was here, she would say, ‘Roy, job well done. On to the next thing,’” she said.

Brooks often focused on health issues during his tenure, holding an annual prostate cancer screening event and raising awareness about dementia . For the last several years, he’s advocated for a broader mental health treatment network in Tarrant County.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks listens to a speaker during commissioners court Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Fort Worth.

His colleagues thanked Brooks for being a calming force on the court. The past year has seen bitter back-and-forth between commissioners and confrontations between the county judge and members of the public.

Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare said he has never served alongside an elected official with more class than Brooks.

“You have treated me with tremendous respect,” O'Hare said. “Even when I did or said something dumb, you were still honorable and decent.”

Both Democratic Commissioner Alisa Simmons and Republican Commissioner Manny Ramirez said Brooks has been a role model.

"Commissioner Brooks, you have taught me so much in two years about putting your party aside, putting politics aside, and discussing and focusing on the people that we serve,” Ramirez said.

Brooks' and Fickes' successors are set to be sworn into office on Jan. 1. Democrat Roderick Miles, who works in Brooks’ office, will take over for his former boss. Republican Matt Krause, a former state representative, will represent Precinct 3 after Fickes.

