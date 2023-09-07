Roy Charles Brooks, longtime Tarrant County Commissioner, announces he won't seek reelection

Roy Charles Brooks, a Democrat who has represented southwest Tarrant County on the Commissioners Court since 2004, announced Thursday he won't run for reelection next year.

In his announcement, Brooks endorsed his longtime staffer Roderick Miles Jr. as his successor.

"These years in public service have shown me the qualities and dedication required for this role. Roderick Miles Jr. has all those qualities and is ready to serve on day one," Brooks said in a written statement.

Miles signaled his intention to run in February, when he appointed a campaign treasurer, county documents show. He's a lifelong Tarrant County resident who has worked with Brooks for nine years, according to a press release.

"Our county faces pressing challenges, requiring a leader with a proven track record, insights, and the acumen to implement effective solutions," Miles said in a statement. "With my roots firmly planted in Precinct 1 and my extensive experience, I'm committed to upholding the historic representation our community deserves."

Two seats on the five-member court are up for reelection next year: Brooks' Precinct 1 and Gary Fickes' Precinct 3. Fickes is also not running for reelection.

Crowley ISD School Board member Mia Hall also announced her campaign for Brooks' seat Thursday.

A kickoff event for Miles' campaign is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, at 522 Missouri Ave. in Fort worth.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.