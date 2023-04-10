© 2023 KERA News
Northeast Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes won’t seek reelection in 2024

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published April 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT
Gary Fickes, an older white man with white hair, a white beard and bold, black-framed glasses, clasps his hands while sitting in a leather chair at a dais. He looks to his left, listening to a colleague speak.
Emily Nava
/
KERA
Gary Fickes, Tarrant County Commissioner for Precinct 3, at a weekly commissioners meeting in downtown Fort Worth on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

One of the Tarrant County Commissioners Court’s longest-serving members, Gary Fickes, won’t seek reelection next year.

The Republican, who represents northeast Tarrant County, announced his intention to leave his seat up for grabs in a press release Monday.

“At the end of my term, I will have served eighteen years as the Commissioner in Precinct 3. This has been the most incredible and rewarding job of my life,” Fickes wrote. “Add ten years as Mayor of Southlake and Chairman of the Planning & Zoning commission, what more could you ask for in public service?”

Seats in Precinct 3 and Precinct 1 are up for grabs during next year’s elections, according to the county elections office. Precinct 1, which covers southwest Tarrant County, has been represented by Roy Charles Brooks since 2004.

In Precinct 3, three people have already filed their intentions to run: Tarrant County Republican Party Chair Rick Barnes, Fort Worth Police spokesperson Jimmy Pollozani, and David McClelland.

Last year, the Commissioners Court saw major turnover, when three commissioners declined to run for reelection and three new faces took their seats.

Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare promised to make Tarrant County more conservative when he replaced longtime judge Glen Whitley. Republican Manny Ramirez took the reins in northwest Tarrant County’s Precinct 4, and Alisa Simmons kept southeast Tarrant County blue with her win in Precinct 2.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.

Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is KERA’s Tarrant County accountability reporter. Before coming to North Texas, she was the Lee Ester News Fellow at Wisconsin Public Radio, where she covered statewide news from the capital city of Madison. Miranda is originally from Massachusetts and started her public radio career at WBUR in Boston.
