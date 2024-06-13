Frontier Communications hit with class action suit in Texas after massive data breach

Dallas-based telecommunications company Frontier Communications Parent was hit with a class action lawsuit after a data breach compromised the information of more than 750,000 people — including 88,000 Texans.

A data security breach report filed with the Texas Attorney General's Office shows the types of information compromised includes people's names, addresses, social security numbers and dates of birth.

Frontier serves more than 1.7 million residential and commercial customers across 25 states.

The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Court documents allege "unusual activity" was detected on Frontier's computer system on April 14. An investigation later revealed an unauthorized party had access to certain company files a day earlier.

Frontier filed an official notice to the Office of the Maine Attorney General on June 6. Frontier also sent letters to customers whose information was compromised on or about June 6, according to court documents.

The data breach was posted to the Texas Attorney General's website Monday.

Texas law requires businesses and organizations experiencing a data breach affecting 250 or more Texans to report to the Office of the Texas Attorney General, "as soon as practicably possible and no later than 30 days after the discovery of the breach."

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Northern District Court of Texas in Dallas, alleges Frontier customers were and continue to be at significant risk of identity theft and various other forms of personal, social, and financial harm for their respective lifetimes.

The suit also alleges Frontier failed to comply with industry standards and Federal Trade Commission guidelines, which highlight the need for data security in all business decisions.

"Frontier was at all times fully aware of its obligation to protect the Private Information of its customers yet failed to comply with such obligations," according to the lawsuit.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

