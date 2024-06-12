Dallas police officer accused of child endangerment reportedly fired

Dallas police Chief Eddie García fired an officer accused of child endangerment Tuesday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Officer Aleia Burley, 30, was also fired for associating with a convicted felon outside of her official police duties, giving inconsistent statements during an internal investigation and violating the department’s administrative leave policy, the paper reported.

Burley was arrested on a child endangerment charge by Carrollton police in November after she allegedly traveled to Las Vegas and left two children with a man she was dating who had a felony conviction on his record. The man then left the children, according to the paper. She was off duty when the arrest occurred.

According to Dallas Police Department polices, no employee should associate with anyone "whom the employee could reasonably be expected to know were of immoral character, convicted felons, gamblers, or other persons who habitually commit violations of the law." The policy excludes immediate members of the family.

Burley had been with the department since May 2021 and was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division, according to the Morning News. She can appeal the termination under civil-service rules.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

