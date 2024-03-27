Arlington City Council approves new life for Lincoln Square that includes new retail, apartments

A Fort Worth-based development group can move forward with plans to resurrect Arlington’s Lincoln Square shopping center as Anthem, a walkable restaurant, retail and office space with apartments.

Arlington City Council unanimously approved Trademark Property Company’s plan on first reading with little discussion Tuesday evening.

However, the vote follows a robust brainstorming process with community members and an even longer effort to either convince previous owner ShopCore Properties to invest in the shopping center or sell it.

Trademark Property Company will demolish parts of the shopping area. In the northern part of the development between Interstate 30 and Road to Six Flags Street, the company will build a combined 277,000 square feet of additional retail and office space, a 125-key hotel and 355 apartment units.

“On the north side, we want to introduce residential, office, new entertainment uses, hotel to make this Arlington destination a 24/7 neighborhood,” said Monica Luera, Trademark vice president of development.

Across the street on Road to Six Flags Street, the company will renovate shopping center facades and bring in a new restaurant building and apartments.

The shops along Center Street such as Ulta Beauty and PetSmart will remain, along with the Boomerjacks, Olive Garden and Raising Cane's. Studio Movie Grill will remain and receive a new art deco-style facade. Trademark has plans for public art and green space in between the attractions.

Courtesy / Trademark Property Company A rendering by Trademark Property Company depicts public spaces in Anthem, a pedestrian-friendly shopping and residential area that will replace what's known as Lincoln Square.

Mayor Jim Ross thanked Trademark during the company’s presentation to city council March 5. Trademark had the best vision, he said, for a shopping center with “tremendous complexities” surrounding redevelopment needs.

“The long-term leases, the box retail, the short-term stuff – everything going on with it was a nightmare,” Ross said March 5. “I’m more convinced now than I’ve ever been prior to today that we partnered up with the right company to come in and do this.”

Arlington City Council in 2022 approved around $15 million in grant funding for the redevelopment as part of an agreement with Trademark. Trademark in turn agreed to invest at least $150 million into the development over the next six years and collaborate with the community and leaders on the plans.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

