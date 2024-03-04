Plans to overhaul Arlington's outdated Lincoln Square shopping center head to city council

After months of surveys, meetings with city officials and community planning sessions, the much-awaited redesign of Lincoln Square heads to Arlington City Council Tuesday.

Fort Worth-based Trademark Property Company’s vision for the 40-year-old shopping center is a walkable, mixed-use community that holds apartment units, new retail and shopping and a hotel with up to 200 beds. The redesign also comes with a new name, “Anthem” – one that company leaders say signifies the honor, pride and unification that the makeover will bring.

The redevelopment plan follows years of complaints from business owners and city officials over Lincoln Square’s outdated design and slumping vacancy rates. City Manager Trey Yelverton told council members in 2022 that the center’s previous owner, ShopCore Property, had become “functionally obsolete” under previous owner ShopCore Properties.

Courtesy Trademark Property Company Trademark Property Company secured an agreement with the city of Arlington to redevelop Lincoln Square near Interstate 30 and Center Street into a walkable, mixed-use development

Planning and zoning commissioners unanimously approved the plan during a Feb. 21 meeting. Though they added several stipulations, commissioners who spoke praised the shopping center’s new owners.

Ignacio Nunez, a commissioner and former council member, said the planning process for Anthem was long, but worthwhile.

“We have an opportunity tonight to move Arlington along this path of redevelopment at this intersection of Collins (Street) and I-30 to keep more of our youth, their talent and their entrepreneurship here in Arlington,” he said.

The plan would redesign Lincoln Square into a gateway for the entertainment district off Interstate 30. Trademark plans to keep BoomerJacks, Olive Garden, Raising Cane’s and bank space. The company also plans to keep Studio Movie Grill but redesign the facade for an art deco look.

Plans for new retail in the shopping center include space for a grocery store and a nextdoor liquor store. Commissioners asked for size restrictions on the liquor store and wording that would require the shopping center to attract a higher-profile grocer like Trader Joe’s.

Commissioners also asked for assurance of a luxury hotel with a full bar. The planned hotel would not include a kitchen or room service, but instead rely on restaurants that will be steps away from the lobby.

“We find that it creates one, an interesting experience and, two, it also really promotes the restaurant operators,” said Jeff Johnson, Trademark’s managing director of development. “That’s their lifeblood.”

Trademark Property Company held multiple in-person meetings with residents and shop-goers.

A survey sent out in 2022 garnered more than 1,500 responses, according to Monica Luera, Trademark vice president of development. Community feedback on the plans told Trademark that people were interested in greenspace, more restaurants and fewer apartments. Original plans held space for up to 900 apartments; the most current plan caps apartments at around 600 units.

“We need to be able to maintain this big public space because we know that’s a need for Arlington,” Luera said in an interview.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.