Arlington has 4 city council races to decide in 2024. Here's who filed

This article will be updated through Feb. 16 as more candidates file.

Three candidates entered Arlington City Council races on the first day of filing Wednesday. Filing runs through Feb. 16.

Arlington voters will decide two single-member and two at-large city council races this spring.

The May 4 election will serve as the four council seats’ transition from two-year council terms to three under a term-limit revision voters overwhelmingly approved in 2022. Arlington City Council’s next candidate election cycle will take place in 2026, when voters will cast votes for mayor and the remaining four council seats.



District 1 - North Arlington

Two candidates have announced they’ll run to represent north Arlington and the entertainment district – the only Arlington City Council race without an incumbent as Helen Moise terms out.

Two business who withdrew their names from the 2022 race publicly announced their campaigns over the summer.

Timothy Goss filed Wednesday. Goss has served on the Arlington Citizen Bond Committee and the National Medal of Honor Museum’s veteran focus group. Goss’ platforms on his campaign website include lowering taxes, traffic reduction, protecting quality of life, redevelopment and keeping families safe.

Mauricio Galante said in a text he plans to file Thursday. Galante owns the Golf Center of Arlington and lists the Arlington Police Association, Mayor Jim Ross and District 6 Council member Long Pham among his endorsements. He lists his supporting police and firefighters, high-quality public services, low taxes and supporting local business owners among his platforms on his website.



District 2 - Southwest Arlington

Incumbent Raul Gonzalez filed Wednesday to run for a third and final term in council. Gonzalez, initially elected in 2020, is a retired director of business administration and former Mansfield Independent School District Board of Trustees member.

Gonzalez wrote in a Wednesday morning press release he would continue to support “aggressive economic development of Arlington’s commercial tax base,” monitor city taxes and support the creation of jobs in town.

He also said he supports safety officers, street improvements and community services a priority. Gonzalez summarized developments during his time on council, which include budget approval for the fire department’s transition to four-person staffing, more code compliance officer positions, zoning improvements and advocacy for changes to the Tarrant Appraisal District board.



District 6 - Citywide

Incumbent Long Pham filed to run for a second term on Arlington City Council. He was first elected in 2022. Pham lists public safety, low property taxes, improved roads, education mentorship programs and improving roads and traffic congestion among his platforms on his campaign website. Pham is retired.



District 7 - Citywide

No one filed to run for the District 7 city council race Wednesday.

Incumbent Bowie Hogg announced on Facebook Tuesday that he would run for re-election to District 7, an at-large council seat. His platforms listed on his campaign website include investment in public safety, road improvements, supporting small businesses, additional code enforcement, smart redevelopment and growth and enriching neighborhood integrity.

Hogg was first elected in 2022 after 13 years of serving on the Arlington Independent School District Board of Trustees.

