Arlington mayor to meet with supporters of ceasefire resolution

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross agreed to meet with a group of Palestinian Americans and community advocates who want to see city councils like Arlington’s pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants.

Ross told more than a dozen speakers he would meet them at a rally Sunday scheduled at the Levitt Pavilion. The rally was postponed due to below-freezing temperatures over the weekend, but both Ross and Mohammed Ayachi - with the Muslim Coalition for Palestine - say they intend to either meet privately Sunday or reschedule.

Ayachi, one of the speakers Tuesday and one of four speakers announced for the rally, said Ross’ agreement to meet was a “breath of fresh air.” He said officials representing several North Texas cities like Dallas and Grapevine have given him non-answers – if any at all.

“When people are coming in and we have to beg them to understand that killing children is not OK and to ask them, ‘Please, just listen, hear us out, let us show you our proof. Give us a fair chance to plead our case,’ and we get shut down, it really does get to you after a little while,” Ayachi said.

However, Ross said he’s not sure a ceasefire resolution from Arlington City Council would go far in affecting change or where the council would stand on a resolution.

“I don’t know that that’s my position as the mayor of Arlington to make those arguments,” Ross said. “I understand the complexities associated with it. But I do advocate for decreasing the killings of innocent people who have nothing to do with the conflict except for the fact that they may live in the area.”

Ayachi said during his comments to city council that Arlington leaders take care of the city’s Muslim and Palestinian communities, and he understands that municipalities do not control federal government spending. However, he said, change starts from the “very, very bottom.”

“You guys represent us, the state represents the cities and of course, the federal government represents the states. In order for us to change the federal government, it has to start over here,” he said.

Ross said in an interview he had planned to attend the rally and speak with organizers at the behest of his Muslim Advisory Council, one of several advisory groups Ross has convened to better understand issues affecting people of different groups. He said he also plans to schedule meetings at local mosques.

“I would welcome an opportunity to sit down and speak with anybody. That’s obviously a sensitive issue with our Palestinian population here in Arlington in North Texas, as it is our Jewish population. I’m willing to sit down with any of them and have discussions about it,” Ross said.

An attack on Israeli citizens by Gaza-based militant group Hamas on Oct. 7 killed more than 1,200 people. Israel's retaliation against Hamas has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians.



Resolutions about the war across the U.S.

Leaders in major cities including San Francisco, Seattle and Detroit have passed resolutions in support of a ceasefire. Those efforts have not been as fruitful across Texas.

Dallas City Council Member Adam Bazaldua drafted a resolution that calls for a ceasefire and open borders for humanitarian relief. The resolution has not yet gone before council. Dallas City Council passed a resolution condemning Hamas and supporting Israel days after the latest war broke out.

San Antonio City Council members were slated to vote on a ceasefire resolution. However, the vote was called off after a council member withdrew his support for a special meeting.

Ross in Arlington issued a proclamation in early November condemning hateful rhetoric and violence against marginalized communities to members of his Jewish and Muslim advisory councils.

“My desire is not to engage in international conflicts. My desire is to give an ear to my community, whether they’re Palestinian culture or Jewish culture or whatever – give an ear to them and do the best I can as mayor of Arlington to help address their needs in this community,” Ross said.

Ayachi said he and others will keep pushing for a ceasefire resolution from Arlington and other cities.

“I’ve never seen a cause like this where people are not even tired,” he said. “They’re going to keep showing up to every council meeting. We’re going to keep showing up and putting our message forward.”

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

