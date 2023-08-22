Local elections are months away, but this Arlington City Council seat already has 2 candidates

Over a year after they registered, then withdrew from the Arlington City Council race to represent the northern part of town, two candidates have announced their intentions to run again for office months ahead of the filing period for the race.

Timothy Goss and Mauricio Galante withdrew during the 2022 filing season. Incumbent Helen Moise ultimately ran unopposed for the seat to win her third and final term.

Moise appointed Goss to the city’s 2023 Citizens Bond Committee for the package that voters approved in May. Previously, Goss, a retired Army veteran, was part of a veterans focus group for the forthcoming National Medal of Honor Museum, which is projected to open in 2024.

Galante said his brief candidacy last year also helped him nurture relationships and understanding of city issues.

“Looking back now, I see now it’s a better opportunity. I’m much more prepared, I have a lot more support and I’m willing to work and do whatever it takes to cause a positive impact,” Galante said.

District 1 holds Arlington’s entertainment district, the newly sold Lincoln Square shopping center and now-defunct Rolling Hills Country Club grounds.

Both candidates want to support and attract businesses to the areas north of Interstate 30, where the entertainment district bleeds out in the community, but fewer retail and food options exist. They also want to make neighborhoods in the district more walkable.

“Sometimes you want to go shop for something–you’ve really got to go to another city. So I want to see this city have more options for retail and meaningful options–not only more options, meaningful options that really make a difference in a family that lives here,” Galante said.

In addition to supporting small businesses and development, Galante also listed embracing new technology for law enforcement among his priorities.

Goss said Viridian, a master-planned community, has filled some of the need in the far northern portion of District 1, but some areas between this community and the entertainment district could use revitalization.

“Anything during one of those games, even just to get in there traffic-wise, it’s difficult because we have so many people coming in for these events because they’re so popular. So I want to focus on trying to bring more on this side of the highway,” Goss said.

Goss and Galante said they launched their campaigns months early to have as much time as possible to learn about council issues and gather voter input.

Galante said that’s important especially during a presidential election year.

“There will be a lot of chattering, a lot of noise in the audience. I just want to make sure that I am fulfilling my commitment with everyone that is supporting us,” Galante said.

Goss said he wants to survey as many residents as possible. He asked people through his Facebook page what Arlington city government does well and areas for improvement.

“I want to be able to get out before all this kicks off and start surveying Arlington and kind of see where District 1’s priorities are,” he said.

Arlington residents will vote for two single-member and two at-large districts come spring. Districts 1 and 2 represent the north and southwest regions of the city, respectively, while districts 6 and 7 represent the entire city. Filing begins Jan 17 for the races.

Next year will mark the last regular council elections until 2026, as council seats transition from two-year terms to three.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org. You can follow Kailey on Twitter @KaileyBroussard.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.