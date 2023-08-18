Dallas County Sheriff's sex-based schedule policy is discriminatory, court finds

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday the Dallas County Sheriff Department's gender-based scheduling policy violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The policy allows male officers to take full weekends off but not female officers. But a U.S. district court judge originally dismissed the case in 2020 because nine female officers who sued the department had not proved they faced an “ultimate employment decision” because of the work policy, like being fired or denied a promotion.

In the opinion issued Friday, the appellate judges reversed a district court’s decision — and their own initial decision that agreed with the lower court.

“Satisfied that our 'ultimate employment decision' standard lies on fatally flawed foundations, we flatten it today,” the opinion reads. “Having done away with our atextual 'ultimate employment decision' gloss, we apply the statute as it is written and as construed by the Supreme Court.”

UNT Dallas law professor Michael Maslanka said the court's ruling is a win for workplace rights.

"The rulings that the Fifth Circuit had adhered to on adverse employment action have denied thousands ... of people justice," Maslanka said. "That was corrected today."

The sheriff’s department is now ordered to pay back the plaintiff’s legal costs for the suit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.