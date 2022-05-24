Live Results: 2022 Texas Primary Runoff Election

Statewide races

Comptroller:

Attorney General:

Lieutenant Governor:

Land Commissioner:

Railroad Commissioner:

State Board of Education, District 13 :

Texas 24th Congressional District:

U.S. Representative, District 30:

U.S. Representative, District 32:

Races by county (ballot lookup)

Dallas County

Tarrant County

Denton County

Collin County

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.