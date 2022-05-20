Your North Texas voter guide for the May 24 runoff
May wraps up with the second election of the month, a runoff from the March 1 election. Find what you need to know here.
The May 24 runoff election includes races for many state- and district-level positions.
Find everything here that you need to make your voice heard. Early voting runs through May 20. Election day is Tuesday, May 24.
How To Vote, When To Vote?
What do you need to vote in person?
VoteTexas.gov has everything you need to know about what to bring to vote in person.
One of seven forms of ID will get you into a voting booth:
◆ Texas driver's license
◆ Texas election identification certificate (EIC) issued by the Department of Public Safety
◆ Texas personal ID card issued by DPS
◆ Texas handgun license issued by DPS
◆ U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photograph
◆ U.S. military ID card containing your photograph
◆ U.S. passport, book or card
What if you don't have one of the seven acceptable forms of voter ID?
The state lists other forms of identification, like a utility bill or birth certificate, that you can use to vote if you don't "possess an acceptable form of photo identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one."
In addition to presenting that secondary form of ID, you'll also need to fill out a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration" form.
What if you're a voter with special needs?
A person of your choice or an election worker can assist you at the polls — but the person cannot be your employer or someone who represents your employer, or an officer or representative of your union.
If you're physically unable to enter the polling location, you can vote curbside. Send someone into the polling location to request an election worker meet you at the curb. If you're planning on arriving alone, call ahead to your county's elections office.
Where To Vote
Early voting for the May 24 election runs through May 20. Find your polling places and times by county:
• Collin County
• Dallas County
• Denton County
• Tarrant County
What's on the ballot?
Statewide races
Comptroller
Democrat
Angel Luis Vega
Janet T. Dudding
Attorney General
Democrat
Rochelle Garcia
Joe Jaworski
Republican
George P. Bush
Ken Paxton
Lieutenant Governor
Democrat
Michelle Beckley
Mike Collier
Land Commissioner
Democrat
Jay Kleberg
Sandragrace Martinez
Republican
Dawn Buckingham
Tim Westley
Railroad Commissioner
Republican
Wayne Christian
Sarah Stogner
State Board of Education District 13
Republican
Kathryn Monette
A. Denise Russell
U.S. House of Representatives
Texas 24th Congressional District
Democratic
Derrik Gay
Jan McDowell
U.S. Representative, District 30
Democrat
Jasmine Crockett
Jane Hope Hamilton
Republican
James "J.Frank" Harris
James Rodgers
U.S. Representative, District 32
Republican
Antonio Swad
Justin Webb
Races by county (ballot lookup)
Dallas County
Tarrant County
Denton County
Collin County
