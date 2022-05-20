Your North Texas voter guide for the May 24 runoff

The May 24 runoff election includes races for many state- and district-level positions.

Find everything here that you need to make your voice heard. Early voting runs through May 20. Election day is Tuesday, May 24.

How To Vote, When To Vote?

What do you need to vote in person?

VoteTexas.gov has everything you need to know about what to bring to vote in person.

One of seven forms of ID will get you into a voting booth:

◆ Texas driver's license

◆ Texas election identification certificate (EIC) issued by the Department of Public Safety

◆ Texas personal ID card issued by DPS

◆ Texas handgun license issued by DPS

◆ U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photograph

◆ U.S. military ID card containing your photograph

◆ U.S. passport, book or card

What if you don't have one of the seven acceptable forms of voter ID?

The state lists other forms of identification, like a utility bill or birth certificate, that you can use to vote if you don't "possess an acceptable form of photo identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one."

In addition to presenting that secondary form of ID, you'll also need to fill out a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration" form.

What if you're a voter with special needs?

A person of your choice or an election worker can assist you at the polls — but the person cannot be your employer or someone who represents your employer, or an officer or representative of your union.

If you're physically unable to enter the polling location, you can vote curbside. Send someone into the polling location to request an election worker meet you at the curb. If you're planning on arriving alone, call ahead to your county's elections office.

Where To Vote

Early voting for the May 24 election runs through May 20. Find your polling places and times by county:

• Collin County

• Dallas County

• Denton County

• Tarrant County

What's on the ballot?

Statewide races

Comptroller

Democrat

Angel Luis Vega

Janet T. Dudding

Attorney General

Democrat

Rochelle Garcia

Joe Jaworski

Republican

George P. Bush

Ken Paxton

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat

Michelle Beckley

Mike Collier

Land Commissioner

Democrat

Jay Kleberg

Sandragrace Martinez

Republican

Dawn Buckingham

Tim Westley

Railroad Commissioner

Republican

Wayne Christian

Sarah Stogner

State Board of Education District 13

Republican

Kathryn Monette

A. Denise Russell

U.S. House of Representatives

Texas 24th Congressional District

Democratic

Derrik Gay

Jan McDowell

U.S. Representative, District 30

Democrat

Jasmine Crockett

Jane Hope Hamilton

Republican

James "J.Frank" Harris

James Rodgers

U.S. Representative, District 32

Republican

Antonio Swad

Justin Webb

Races by county (ballot lookup)

Dallas County

Tarrant County

Denton County

Collin County

