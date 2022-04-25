Your guide to the May 7 election

The first May election will decide many municipal and school board races, plus two state constitutional amendments .

Find everything here you need to make your voice heard. Early voting is April 25-May 3. Election day is Tuesday, May 7.

How To Vote, When To Vote?

What do you need to vote in person?

VoteTexas.gov has everything you need to know about what to bring to vote in person.

One of seven forms of ID will get you into a voting booth:

◆ Texas driver's license

◆ Texas election identification certificate (EIC) issued by the Department of Public Safety

◆ Texas personal ID card issued by DPS

◆ Texas handgun license issued by DPS

◆ U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photograph

◆ U.S. military ID card containing your photograph

◆ U.S. passport, book or card

What if you don't have one of the seven acceptable forms of voter ID?

The state lists other forms of identification, like a utility bill or birth certificate, that you can use to vote if you don't "possess an acceptable form of photo identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one."

In addition to presenting that secondary form of ID, you'll also need to fill out a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration" form.

What if you're a voter with special needs?

A person of your choice or an election worker can assist you at the polls — but the person cannot be your employer or someone who represents your employer, or an officer or representative of your union.

If you're physically unable to enter the polling location, you can vote curbside. Send someone into the polling location to request an election worker meet you at the curb. If you're planning on arriving alone, call ahead to your county's elections office.

Where To Vote

Early voting for the May 7 election runs April 25-May 3. Find your polling places and times by county:

• Collin County

• Dallas County

• Denton County

• Tarrant County

What's On The ballot?

State constitutional amendments

Proposition 1:

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

Proposition 2:

“The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”

That is the official language you'll see on your ballot. For more information and explanation, you can read this by The Texas Newsroom.

Municipal and school board races

Municipal races by city



Charter Election

Thirteen proposed amendments to the City Charter will be on the May 7 ballot. Voters may vote for or against each of the propositions individually.

Among the propositions is increasing the mayor and councilmembers’ annual pay, as well as other propositions designed to delete outdated language and to reflect the current organization of Fort Worth’s municipal government.

2022 Bond Election

The $560 million bond package includes propositions funding capital projects in Fort Worth neighborhoods and business districts. The size of the bond package was designed to work within the existing property tax rate. If approved, it’s expected the bonds will be fully repaid without increasing your property tax rate.

The bond program is broken down into five propositions. Voters can vote for or against each proposition on the ballot.

Proposition A: $360,218,300 for streets and mobility-related projects.

Proposition B: $123,955,500 for park and recreation projects, including a new aquatics center in the Stop Six neighborhood and a rebuilt Forest Park Pool.

Proposition C: $12,505,200 for a new library in far northwest Fort Worth.

Proposition D: $39,321,000 for police and fire public safety facilities. Included is a proposed headquarters for the Northwest Patrol Division.

Proposition E: $15,000,000 for the city’s Open Space program, which focuses on acquiring natural areas.



School board races by entity

Dallas College Board of Trustees



Seats 1, 2 and 3



