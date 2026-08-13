Oak Cliff trail projects gets $2 million boost in funding

An ongoing trail project in Oak Cliff more than 80 years in the making is getting a boost in funding.

The Five Mile Creek Greenbelt project received a $2 million federal grant to help build out the 17-mile trail that will connect parks, schools and other landmarks around southern Dallas.

“The trail itself connects nearly 200,000 residents in the watershed to schools, DART stations, parks and local businesses,” said Molly Morgan, Texas state director for the Trust for Public Land, which announced the grant this week. “This $2 million that we're announcing helps weave it all together and keep the project moving.”

Morgan said the trail is part of a plan envisioned by Harland Bartholomew, a planner the city of Dallas hired in 1943. The plan included a trail system around southern Dallas ultimately linking it to the rest of the city as part of a park loop.

Courtesy / Trust for Public Land The Five Mile Creek Greenbelt trail will connect various parts of Oak Cliff for pedestrians and cyclists.

Morgan said the project will “stitch back” parts of Oak Cliff on a trail that will connect South Oak Cliff Renaissance Park to Judge Charles C. Rose Park and the future Woody Branch Park, which is still in the design stages. The trail will also connect to South Oak Cliff Highschool, Paul Quinn College, UNT Dallas and the For Oak Cliff community center.

The finished trail will ultimately connect to Joppa Preserve, which will provide access to The Loop, another ongoing trail project that will circle around the city center.

“It's going to have things like wayfinding, lighting, safety features, wide paths and wide sight lines so people feel safe and comfortable using the park spaces,” Morgan said.

The Trust for Public Land projects that the economic benefit to Southern Dallas will be about $123.5 million in public benefits over 20 years. Morgan said that means the community will see a nearly $3 return on investment for every dollar spent.

“At the end of the day, it connects people to opportunity, and people have called for and requested this plan,” she said. “So we're happy to be able to bring it closer to reality.”

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .