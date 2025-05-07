Access to parks and nature in Dallas improves mental health, SMU study finds

In a city known for its sprawling highways and rapid development, green spaces in Dallas are proving to be more than just a luxury — they’re a public health necessity.

That's according to a new study from Southern Methodist University that reveals a powerful connection between access to nature and mental well-being, especially in historically underserved neighborhoods.

The interdepartmental study conducted by environmental and social scientists at SMU examined what researchers call “infrastructure deserts.” These deserts are areas of the city that lack parks, sidewalks, or accessible green spaces.

Researchers found that these areas experience higher rates of depression, anxiety and chronic stress. The most highly impacted neighborhoods are often lower-income, predominantly Black and Latino communities.

The absence of greenery is not just about aesthetics — it’s about daily lived experiences, according to Barbara Minsker, a professor and senior fellow at SMU who helped lead the study.

“Imagine going outside and only seeing concrete, highways, and fences,” Minsker said during EarthX’s North Texas Day, where she discussed the findings. "That environment wears on you. Over time, it becomes emotionally exhausting."

Planting trees, creating small parks, or adding shaded walking trails can have outsized impacts on mental health, particularly for children and older adults, she said.

Dallas has seen promising developments in this area. Initiatives like the Five Mile Creek Greenbelt project and the Southern Gateway Park in Oak Cliff are designed to not only provide recreation but reconnect communities and offer respite.

According to the study, the presence of even modest green infrastructure — think tree-lined sidewalks or pocket parks — correlates with reduced levels of psychological distress.

But these small green upgrades need to be safe and easily accessible by the community they’re intended to serve, Minsker said.

“When people have to drive to a park, that’s not the same as being able to walk out your door and be in nature," she said. "This is especially crucial for people who rely on public transit or don’t have access to a car."

Beyond personal mental health, the study highlights broader community benefits. Green spaces foster social interaction, provide areas for physical activity, and can even help cool urban temperatures — a growing concern in Dallas as summers become hotter and longer.

These ripple effects contribute to overall resilience, especially in communities facing systemic challenges.

The data is a reminder that infrastructure is about more than buildings and roads, Minsker said — it’s about cities supporting the well-being of their residents.

"Prioritizing green space — equitably distributed and accessible — isn’t just good policy," she said. "It’s a form of care.”