Dallas looks to combat city's hottest spots

Dallas officials hope newly released data will help them finds new ways to cool temperatures in the city’s heat islands

Heat islands are pockets with higher temperatures than surrounding areas. They’re often formed in areas with little vegetation and trees, and more concrete and structures that absorb the sun’s energy.

The city on Thursday released the results of its Heat Island Study Phase II, which took place in the summer of 2024. The study was conducted by the Office of Environmental Quality and Sustainability (OEQS) in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. It identifies Dallas’ hotspots and looks for equitable ways to implement cooling solutions.

“We know that residents living in historically disadvantaged neighborhoods where there have been historically lack of investment with limited access to resources or green spaces, tend to be at greater risk," said Liz Cedillo-Pereira, Dallas assistant city manager.

The city observed that urbanized areas tend to be hotter – in some cases as much as 12 degrees hotter than other parts of the city.

The hottest areas were concentrated in the northwest quadrant of the city, as well as downtown, Bishop Arts, Glendale Park, the Medical District, Preston Hills, Oak Lawn, Ledbetter Gardens and Westmoreland Heights.

Cooler areas were in Southeast Dallas, especially around the Trinity River and Great Trinity Forest.

To help mitigate heat islands the city is working with stakeholders to implement solutions — installing reflective pavements, and planting more trees and vegetation. The city already requires new buildings to have "cool roofs" that reflect heat.

There are also efforts with the Texas Trees Foundation to increase the urban tree canopy, which as of 2021 sat at 32%. The City of Dallas is working to increase it to 37% by 2040.

Paul White II, interim director for OEQS, said the city also wants to continue its weatherization programs to increase homes’ energy efficiency. He said Dallas residents can find funding assistance programs to make their homes more weather resistant at WholeHomeDallas.com

“Weatherize homes and look for the nearest ... recreation centers,” he said. “Check the temperatures outside. If it's really hot, maybe you need to stay inside just being kind of proactive about that as well.”

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported more than 1,100 heat-related illnesses – such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion – in 2024, and at least two people died.

City Council member Kathy Stewart said protecting and expanding the natural areas Dallas already has is essential to reducing urban heat.

“Texas is already hot, Dallas is already hot, and we have so much concrete in certain areas of our city that we have these urban heat islands,” she said. “That impacts people's health. It impacts so many different aspects of the environment.”

Olla Mokhtar is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Olla at omokhtar@kera.org .