2 Atmos Energy contract workers hospitalized in pipe explosion days after Dallas apartment gas leak

Two Atmos Energy contract workers were hospitalized Monday morning after a pipe exploded during routine maintenance at a Dallas apartment evacuated earlier this month for a gas leak.

“Earlier this morning, Atmos Energy was performing routine maintenance on a pipeline near 1200 Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas. That process involved testing the line with air and did not involve natural gas. Our contractor experienced a worksite event, but natural gas service to area was not affected, and there was no damage to our pipeline.” Atmos Energy

Dallas Fire-Rescue says a contractor was pressure testing a gas line near 1200 Turtle Creek Boulevard when the line exploded during the process. The incident happened at the Alexan Riveredge Apartments, where hundreds of residents had been displaced by a separate gas leak more than a week earlier.

The contract workers were taken to a hospital. Fire-Rescue described their injuries as non-critical.

No civilians or firefighters were hurt, and the fire department said there was no impact to the nearby apartment complex or neighboring businesses.

Atmos Energy said the work involved testing the pipeline with air and did not involve natural gas. The company also said natural gas service to the area was not affected and there was no damage to its pipeline.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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