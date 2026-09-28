Camp Mystic proposes selling Hill Country property in bankruptcy plan

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Camp Mystic has proposed selling its Hill Country property and other assets as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, more than a year after catastrophic flooding killed 25 campers, two counselors and camp owner and executive director Dick Eastland.

Catastrophic flooding swept through Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River in the early hours of July 4, 2025. The disaster led to investigations into the camp's emergency planning and response, as well as multiple wrongful-death lawsuits.

The Christian girls summer camp filed a reorganization plan Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan calls for selling most of Camp Mystic and its affiliated companies' assets to one or more buyers and distributing the proceeds through the bankruptcy process.

The plan would put Camp Mystic's roughly 725 acres near Hunt up for sale. The filings say a buyer could continue operating the property as a camp. Any new owner would still need to obtain a youth camp license from the Texas Department of State Health Services and pass a pre-licensing inspection.

Camp Mystic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June after facing multiple wrongful-death lawsuits. The filing generally put those lawsuits on hold while the federal case proceeds.

The camp also faces continuing scrutiny over its response to the flood.

Camp Mystic is under criminal investigation by the Texas Rangers. A search warrant affidavit says Texas Rangers found probable cause to believe camp leaders committed offenses including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, injury to a child, abandoning or endangering a child and deadly conduct. No criminal charges have been filed.

Under the proposed bankruptcy plan, wrongful-death claims would be handled separately. Families could eventually resume or pursue their cases, with any payments coming first from available insurance and then through the bankruptcy process.

The plan is not final and must be approved by the bankruptcy court before it can take effect.

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