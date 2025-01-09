Fire crews respond to large fire at power substation in Fort Worth

An explosion at an electrical substation in north Fort Worth Wednesday night led to a large fire with responders from multiple fire departments, the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

The department said on X the fire was located off Seventeen Lakes Boulevard and Henrietta Creek Road, requiring responders from Roanoke and Saginaw fire departments.

Oncor, the company managing the substation, worked with firefighters to control the fire, they said. Oncor Spokesperson Grant Cruise said the company was alerted by its automated system that power was down and sent responders around 7 p.m.

Oncor officials were on scene throughout the night to ensure the fire didn’t spread, Cruise said, and firefighters let the fire burn out on its own. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

“Until we know that the fire will not reignite or risk spreading, we’re not going to get in there to look at the equipment until it’s safe to do so to see what caused the fire,” Cruise said in a call with KERA.

The fire caused some power outages for nearby residents, but Oncor was able to restore it for those affected, Cruise said. Oncor’s website shows no outages as of Thursday afternoon.

Cruise said the fire is contained and doesn’t pose a threat. Oncor officials were still on scene monitoring as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

