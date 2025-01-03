Fire damages Plaza Latina in Northwest Dallas

Dallas Fire-Rescue says a fire Friday morning severely damaged a popular Hispanic market in Northwest Dallas.

No injuries were reported, but some exotic animals in a pet shop died.

DFR said more than 40 firefighters responded to the 2-alarm fire at Plaza Latina, which burned for about two hours before it was extinguished shortly after 11 a.m.

It left behind severe damage to the roof of the building, which houses multiple small businesses.

It’s unclear how many people were in the building when the fire began.

The cause is under investigation.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org . You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz .