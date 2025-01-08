One year later: A timeline of the downtown Fort Worth explosion

One year ago 21 people were injured after an explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth.

The explosion scattered debris across the 800 block of Houston Street. Fire department photos showed widespread damage to windows in the building. Some photos show exterior walls on the first and second floor ripped off, exposing office desks and chairs.

Here is a timeline of the major events of that day and what has happened since then.

Officials, workers and area residents started navigating the aftermath explosion. The owners of the newly-opened restaurant inside the hotel’s basement, Musume, waited to inspect the damage. Other establishments, farther from the explosion, did reopen. And some did their best to support first responders.

Glenn Ellman / Fort Worth Fire Department A Fort Worth firefighter stands on a pile of debris in front of the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel, 810 Houston St. following reports of an explosion.

Fort Worth hotel explosion linked to natural gas leak

Twenty-four hours after the explosion, Fort Worth Fire Department Chief Jim Davis said investigators are confident the incident was connected to natural gas.

Fire and police worked with Atmos Energy, the hotel’s natural gas provider, to determine whether a gas leak caused the explosion or an explosion caused the gas leak.



Lawsuits start piling up

On Jan. 11, three days after the explosion, Tarrant County resident Christopher Medearis filed the first lawsuit in the aftermath of the explosion.

The next lawsuit was filed on Jan. 17 from David Seibolt of Johnson County Kansas.

By the end of January, eight more lawsuits were filed, mostly against the Sandman Hotel Group, Northland Properties, Rock Libations (which owns the Musume restaurant inside the hotel), and Atmos Energy.



First steps taken to renovate Sandman Signature Hotel

By the end of February, a commercial remodel permit was filed Jan. 30 for “selective demo for shoring” under the contractor First Onsite Property Restoration.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA The explosion occurred at the Sandman Signature Hotel in 2024 that injured 21 people. Fort Worth officials say the explosion was connected to a natural gas leak.

In a company statement, Northland Properties, the owner of the Sandman in Fort Worth, said it is dedicated to restoring the hotel’s historic downtown location and that there’s no indication that the integrity of the building is compromised, but notes that reopening will take time and is unlikely to happen in the coming months.

