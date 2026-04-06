Meet the candidates: Beck, Brewer, Childs and Watts in the race for Denton mayor

With Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth’s third and final term coming to an end, four candidates have entered the mayoral race to represent Denton and lead a City Council that will see three new members for Districts 1 and 2 and citywide Place 5.

Those candidates are Angela Brewer, Shannon Childs, former Mayor Chris Watts and District 2 council member Brian Beck.

Several issues face the city from a budget shortfall that led to cuts in event and nonprofit funding to high debt and traffic and a populace struggling to remain in Denton as costs continue to rise.

With early voting starting April 20 for the May 2 election, the Denton Record-Chronicle sent the candidates three questions to answer related to homelessness, affordable housing, and small businesses and growth.

Here are their responses:

Brian Beck

Age: 57

Birthplace: Bangor, Maine, but grew up in Houston

Years lived in Denton: 19

Education: Texas A&M University, 1991, B.S. in biochemistry and biophysics; Washington State University, 1997, Ph.D., biochemistry and biophysics; University of Houston, 1998-2004, postdoctoral, Chemistry Department and Institute for Molecular Design

Professional experience: 2016-24, affiliate faculty, biology, University of Texas at Arlington; 2015-24, research associate and DFW regional liaison for academic computing, Texas Advanced Computing Center, University of Texas at Austin; 2012-15, affiliate faculty, chemistry and biochemistry, Texas Woman’s University; 2009-15, affiliate faculty, mathematics and computer science, TWU; 2007-15, assistant professor, biology, TWU; 2003-07, associate director, Center for Bioinformatics, University of Nevada, Reno; 2002-03, chief scientist, Institute for Molecular Design, University of Houston; 1997-2003, postdoctoral fellow, computational chemistry, University of Houston

Website: beckfordenton.com

The Denton Community Shelter no longer serves as an emergency or 24/7 facility, except during inclement weather, leaving many people who are homeless without resources or immediate assistance through the city. How do you plan to address homelessness in Denton?

Denton has always led with compassion, but we cannot carry this challenge alone. What we need now is a coordinated, regional approach that expands capacity instead of stretching it thinner.

I support building out a hub-and-spoke model, where Denton serves as a central hub of services, partnered with surrounding cities, the county, nonprofits, and state and federal programs. That means shared responsibility, shared funding and shared outcomes, so no one community is left holding the full weight.

We also need to expand housing-first solutions, including permanent supportive housing, vouchers, and a broader mix of options such as tiny home communities and nonprofit-led developments. These approaches are more effective and more cost-efficient than relying on emergency response systems.

At the same time, we should strengthen barrier-reduction programs that help people overcome the specific hurdles keeping them unhoused, whether that is deposits, documentation or transportation.

Finally, we need clear data tracking and accountability, with regular assessments tied to point-in-time counts so we can measure outcomes and adjust strategy.

Compassion matters, but coordination is what turns compassion into results.

Affordable housing for those who earn 50% area median income or less is nearly nonexistent in Denton. It’s a dire need that elected officials have been aware of since 2020. Yet, many residents are also tired of all the apartments appearing across the city. How do you propose City Council can address this issue?

This is a challenge we have been actively working on, and I am proud that this council helped shift the conversation away from 80% area median income (AMI), which was not reaching those most in need, toward a deeper focus on 50% and 30% AMI for moderate and deep affordability.

We have also implemented an objective scoring rubric that prioritizes tax credit proposals delivering meaningful affordability while ensuring projects remain fiscally responsible and do not unnecessarily remove value from the tax base.

The next step is continuing to align housing with our Comprehensive Plan by shifting away from costly sprawl and toward missing-middle, neighborhood-scale infill with transit-oriented design that preserves character and green space.

I have consistently opposed fiscally unsustainable projects like Craver Ranch because they increase long-term infrastructure costs without improving affordability.

Affordable housing is not just about building more units. It is about building the right units, in the right places, with lasting impact for working families.

As Denton faces rising rents, inflation and increased outside development, what would you do on City Council to support local small businesses while still encouraging broader economic growth?

Supporting small businesses starts with reducing everyday costs and pressures while creating real pathways for growth.

One of the most immediate steps is implementing fair, multi-tiered utility rates that better serve both residents and small businesses by allowing them to more effectively manage their own consumption. Predictable, equitable costs allow families and business owners alike to plan budgets, manage expenses, and invest with confidence instead of reacting to volatility or international entanglements.

At the same time, we should lean into Denton’s strength as a three-college city by better connecting UNT, TWU and North Central Texas College with the city and the Chamber of Commerce. By coordinating with technology transfer offices and career development programs, we can incubate student and faculty ideas into local startups and local careers, keeping talent and intellectual property here in Denton, further amplifying employment.

We should also strengthen workforce pipelines through partnerships with Denton ISD, including LaGrone Academy, to ensure students are prepared for high-demand, locally rooted careers.

Finally, tools like our two TIRZ [tax increment reinvestment zones], Chapter 380 and economic catalyst programs help support redevelopment, fill targeted strategic gaps, and strengthen vibrant small business corridors.

Growth matters, but it should be intentional, have robust measurable standards and deliverables, and be locally grounded.

Angela Brewer

Age: 51

Birthplace: Dallas

Years lived in Denton: 30

Education: University of North Texas, 1997, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences; UNT, 2007, Master of Science in communication studies; Concordia University, 2014, Master of Education

Professional experience: Owner of Unstressed Family Vacations, one year; adjunct professor, 14 years, UNT, Collin College, Dallas College and Tarrant County College; high school teacher, five years, Union School Haiti & Exceptional Learners Haiti; Girl Scouts Cross Timbers Council, director of adult development and girl program, three years; office of Congressman Martin Frost, staff assistant, one year

Website: angelabrewerfordenton.com

The Denton Community Shelter no longer serves as an emergency or 24/7 facility, except during inclement weather, leaving many people who are homeless without resources or immediate assistance through the city. How do you plan to address homelessness in Denton?

To address the gaps in our current system, we must shift from temporary management to permanent solutions.

First, we need strategic outreach and community partnerships. Rather than simply dispersing encampments, we will invest in targeted outreach that meets people where they are. By strengthening partnerships between the city, local nonprofits, and faith-based organizations, we can coordinate resources more effectively. This ensures that everyone in need of support is identified and connected to a pathway toward shelter and essential services.

Second, we need diverse housing solutions. Our continuum of care must include low-cost alternatives for those who cannot or will not use congregate shelters. I will advocate for innovative models such as tiny home villages and managed safe parking programs. These specialized solutions provide dignity and safety while we work to move individuals into permanent housing-first placements.

Third, we need prevention and policy reform. The most effective way to end homelessness is to prevent it from happening. We will prioritize prevention services, such as finding emergency assistance for rent and utilities, to keep families in their homes, and encouraging missing-middle housing development, ensuring a long-term supply of homes for all Dentonites.

Affordable housing for those who earn 50% area median income or less is nearly nonexistent in Denton. It’s a dire need that elected officials have been aware of since 2020. Yet, many residents are also tired of all the apartments appearing across the city. How do you propose City Council can address this issue?

Denton must diversify its housing stock by focusing on the missing middle, filling the gap between huge apartment complexes and expensive single-family homes.

First, we need medium-density housing. I will advocate for duplexes, townhomes and cottage courts (developments that build clusters of homes around shared green spaces to create affordable, community-oriented neighborhoods). These options provide gentle density without being an eyesore or creating infrastructure strain.

Second, we should prioritize homeownership. We must recruit builders of starter home neighborhoods and implement safeguards so these homes stay in the hands of Dentonites. To prevent affordable options from being swallowed by investors, I propose:

Owner-occupancy requirements: Deed restrictions that require buyers to live in the home as their primary residence for at least one year before it can be rented or sold.

First-time or essential workers buyer windows: a right-of-first-refusal period for new affordable builds, giving local first-time buyers, first responders, teachers, health care workers, artists, and service and retail employees an exclusive window to purchase before the homes are opened to the general market.

By focusing on for-sale, medium-density housing with commonsense residency rules, we can build a city where the workers who make Denton Denton can actually afford to plant roots.

As Denton faces rising rents, inflation and increased outside development, what would you do on City Council to support local small businesses while still encouraging broader economic growth?

Local small business is at the heart of our economy and vital to preserving our local flavor. In Denton, more people work for small businesses than any single large employer, and helping them thrive helps preserve who we are. We can ensure local entrepreneurs don’t just survive, but lead our economic growth.

First, build structural support and streamlined regulation. We must make it faster and cheaper for businesses to start or expand in Denton. I will advocate for simplifying our permitting, licensing and zoning approvals to remove unnecessary red tape and hire a dedicated small-business liaison within city government. This office would serve as a single point of contact, helping local owners navigate municipal requirements and access capital through financial incentives like revolving loan funds or grants.

Second, I will work to establish local purchasing preferences that prioritize city contracts for locally owned businesses. By keeping our tax dollars within the community, we reinforce our local economy and support the businesses that already invest so much in Denton.

Third, focus on community activation. To drive foot traffic, we must leverage our public spaces, like libraries and parks, to host markets and fairs and support “Buy Local” campaigns.

Shannon Childs

Age: 33

Birthplace: Denton

Years lived in Denton: 15-plus

Education: University of North Texas, 2015, Bachelor of Arts in English and Bachelor of Science in integrative studies; Texas Woman’s University, 2020, Master of Arts in English rhetoric

Professional experience: Child Protective Services, caseworker, one year; North Central Texas College, admissions and advising, seven years; nonprofit casework at UNT and TWU, two years

Website: www.facebook.com/shannonthebaughman

The Denton Community Shelter no longer serves as an emergency or 24/7 facility, except during inclement weather, leaving many people who are homeless without resources or immediate assistance through the city. How do you plan to address homelessness in Denton?

I think this question highlights one piece of a larger systemic issue. Recognizing and instilling human dignity is central to my values, not just as a leader but in my daily life. People deserve safety and stability beyond times of inclement weather. I would also push back and say we have seen gaps even during those moments, including our last ice storm. People staying in shelters should feel safe, and that speaks to how we care for vulnerable populations.

One key step is expanding access to resources through a trauma-centered approach. Homelessness happens for many reasons, but it often creates stress, instability and a loss of hope. I want the city to explore telehealth and telecounseling options so people can access mental health support without unnecessary barriers. We have to recognize that when we fail to invest in mental health care, we risk losing lives.

We also need to better understand why people lose housing and focus on rehousing with the right support systems in place. When people feel supported by their community, they are more likely to rebuild. I want Denton to be a place where people can find stability and truly start again.

Affordable housing for those who earn 50% area median income or less is nearly nonexistent in Denton. It’s a dire need that elected officials have been aware of since 2020. Yet, many residents are also tired of all the apartments appearing across the city. How do you propose City Council can address this issue?

As someone who has rented in Denton for years, this issue is personal. Building more large-scale apartment complexes alone is not meeting the needs of people who are already trying to build their lives here. Many residents are one rent increase away from being pushed out.

I support exploring community land trusts, strengthening tenant protections, and supporting tenant organizing efforts so people have more stability and know their rights.

With the recent expansion of ADUs [accessory dwelling units], we need to ensure these units remain attainable. That means putting guardrails in place to prevent price gouging and making sure renters in these spaces are protected.

We also need to think about the full range of housing needs. I have friends raising families who want access to homes with yards, and they are choosing to stay in Denton because of our culture. Future development should reflect that and include affordable homeownership opportunities.

Finally, I support looking at zoning options for tiny home villages and other transitional housing models. People should have pathways into stable housing that do not require earning three times the rent just to get started.

As Denton faces rising rents, inflation and increased outside development, what would you do on City Council to support local small businesses while still encouraging broader economic growth?

Small businesses consistently show up for our community in ways large chains do not, and that should be reflected in how we support them. City leaders should be actively engaging with small business owners to understand their needs and reduce barriers to success.

I want to see stronger collaboration between nonprofits, small businesses, and our colleges and universities. I have worked with thousands of students who need real-world experience, and we can create internship and workforce pipelines that connect them directly to local businesses. That kind of investment helps small businesses grow while encouraging students to stay and build their lives in Denton.

At the same time, we cannot talk about economic growth without addressing accessibility. If employees and customers cannot reliably get to businesses, those businesses cannot thrive. That means more consistent bus routes, expanded coverage and better access points across the city.

We also need to invest in the people who sustain our growth by retaining teachers, health care workers, and mental health providers. If we are going to grow, we need to make sure our local economy works for the people already calling Denton home.

Chris Watts

Age: 64

Birthplace: Little Rock, Arkansas

Years lived in Denton: 60-plus

Education: North Texas State University, B.S. in computer science, 1983; University of North Texas, M. Ed in counseling and student services, 1992; Texas Wesleyan School of Law (now Texas A&M Law School), Doctor of Jurisprudence, 2000

Professional experience: Self-employed since 1992. Small real estate business owner 33 years. I have been licensed to practice law for over 20 years. I have served the Denton community as District 4 council member (2007-13), Denton mayor (2014-20) and at-large Place 6 (2022-24).

Email: chriswattsdenton@yahoo.com

The Denton Community Shelter no longer serves as an emergency or 24/7 facility, except during inclement weather, leaving many people who are homeless without resources or immediate assistance through the city. How do you plan to address homelessness in Denton?

Last summer, the Denton Community Shelter implemented changes to their programs that were essential to maintain services and financial stability. The executive director noted that without these adjustments, the shelter would have closed and forced the city to take over at high cost. Individuals are allowed to remain overnight for up to six months if they agreed to participate in programs that would provide case management services and assist with employment and permanent housing.

The shelter continues to be available to anyone from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for lunch and dinner. During that time, clients can take showers, do laundry and simply hang out if they prefer.

Over the last five years, the number of unsheltered identified in the point-in-time count increased from approximately 258 in 2020 to 690 in 2025. These numbers represent the entire county, but most are in the city of Denton, which has created unintended consequences of costly encampment cleanup and other issues in our community.

Denton is a caring and compassionate community. Due to limited resources, we must continue to evaluate and implement programs that assist as many individuals as possible within our financial capacity.

Affordable housing for those who earn 50% area median income or less is nearly nonexistent in Denton. It’s a dire need that elected officials have been aware of since 2020. Yet, many residents are also tired of all the apartments appearing across the city. How do you propose City Council can address this issue?

Last fall, the city released a report indicating apartment developers are receiving over $4 million of potential city tax revenue through property tax exemptions to provide low-income housing. However, the data shows the developers are not providing affordable rates for Denton, but market rates, leaving the most vulnerable behind.

Affordable housing in Denton is offered primarily by the Denton Housing Authority and other, much smaller development projects. The Denton Housing Authority has close to $800 million in assets over at least 15 properties, most acquired in the last eight years, at least 1,000 units in the last two years.

DHA has purchased several properties that were paying property taxes and has subsequently taken them off the tax rolls. Projects that were approved as taxpaying properties have been purchased by DHA and removed from the tax rolls. This is not sustainable.

To address this, I propose establishing a task force involving local taxing jurisdictions and the Denton Housing Authority to thoroughly examine rental rates, unit composition and affordability metrics to assess the scope of the issue. Key questions include: How are rental rates determined? What defines affordable housing in Denton? To whom and where is the money going?

As Denton faces rising rents, inflation and increased outside development, what would you do on City Council to support local small businesses while still encouraging broader economic growth?

Supporting small local businesses and encouraging broader economic growth is not mutually exclusive.

The city needs to ensure our zoning ordinances do not unnecessarily restrict the development of small businesses in our city. I would explore extending incentives for remodel and renovation to the entire city, similar to the programs established for businesses in the downtown area.

I would propose forming a Small Business Economic Development Committee like the Economic Development Partnership Board. The needs and solutions for small businesses are often different than other large developments. The committee would be dedicated to addressing the specific challenges and opportunities for small businesses and make recommendations to the City Council to mitigate those challenges and increase opportunities.

Broader economic development is essential for our city, but so are the many small businesses that make Denton Denton. We can do a better job in partnering with our small businesses to provide a supportive environment that maximizes their opportunity to succeed.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and cmcphate@dentonrc.com.

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