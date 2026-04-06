Paxton probes Dallas Islamic mediation group, accuses it of imposing ‘sharia law’

Attorney General Ken Paxton is demanding documents from a Dallas-based Islamic mediation group he accused of unlawfully acting as a court and imposing “sharia law.”

In a press release Monday, Paxton alleged the religious organization — which issues rulings in disputes involving Texas Muslims — implies it has governmental authority, acting outside of First Amendment protections that allow religious institutions to govern themselves.

The attorney general announced his office has sent the Islamic Tribunal a request to examine documents, to determine if the organization is engaged in illegal activity.

“Anyone or any entity that seeks to subvert the codified state and federal laws of this country will be stopped dead in their tracks,” Paxton said. “If the Islamic Tribunal is undermining the rule of law or misleading Texans about the legal authority it claims to hold, my office will ensure its operation is shut down. This is America, and we will not be governed by sharia law.”

Paxton's legal action comes after Gov. Greg Abbott instructed local and state officials in Dallas and Collin counties to investigate the Islamic Tribunal and other Islamic mediation groups in November. Abbott called them "Sharia courts" trying to supersede Texas law.

A spokesperson with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office told KERA News at the time neither the governor nor any law enforcement agency had contacted the DA's office about Islamic mediation groups.

The Islamic Tribunal has since updated its website to emphasize that its practices are strictly spiritual — it does not practice law, function as a court, issue legally binding decisions or provide legal advice. The group describes itself as providing voluntary, faith-based religious guidance for individuals and families for divorces and other issues.

The group also seems to have removed a mention of Sharia law from its website.

KERA News has reached out to the Islamic Tribunal for comment and will update this story with any response.

Religious mediation groups exist across Islam, Christianity and Judaism. Other Dallas groups include the Christian Legal Society and Magen David Congregation.

Paxton's probe comes amid heavy state scrutiny of Muslim groups throughout Texas.

The day before instructing investigations into Islamic mediation groups, Abbott declared the Council on American-Islamic Relations — or CAIR — and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations. Abbott also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to open a criminal investigation into CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Two Texas chapters of CAIR sued Abbott and Paxton in response. Paxton sued in February to shut CAIR down despite arguing in another case that the group's local chapters weren't included in Abbott's terrorist declaration.

Paxton and Abbott are also attempting to stop the progress of The Meadow, a Muslim-focused housing development proposed by the East Plano Islamic Center — or EPIC — and formerly known as EPIC City.

Paxton in February sued a municipal utility district in Hunt and Collin counties, accusing the MUD of supporting development of The Meadow by approving a petition from the project's developer to add the community to the MUD.

A Collin County judge issued a temporary injunction last month blocking the group from exercising any authority except to comply with Paxton's lawsuit.

Toluwani Osibamowo is KERA’s law and justice reporter. Got a tip? Email Toluwani at tosibamowo@kera.org.

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