Collin County Judge issues temporary injunction in lawsuit over EPIC City utility district

A proposed Muslim-oriented housing development in North Texas is facing more legal challenges — this time, over land use.

A Collin County Judge issued a temporary injunction against the Double R Municipal Utility District and blocked the board from exercising any authority except to comply with the lawsuit pending trial on Nov. 16.

The Attorney General praised the Collin County judge’s decision in a press release, calling it a legal victory.

“We will continue to expose and stop anyone who attempts to exploit our governmental entities or Texas law to advance unlawful or dangerous agendas,” Paxton said.

Paxton has a history with the Collin County courts — they're near his home base of McKinney. Records show that multiple Collin County Judges recused themselves from Paxton’s divorce case, which was eventually assigned to a visiting judge from Wichita Falls. And Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis recused himself from Paxton’s securities fraud case in 2015 due to their longtime friendship. The securities fraud charges against the Attorney General were dropped in 2024 after he reached a deal with the Houston prosecutors assigned to the case.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Double R MUD last month and accused them of helping the developer of the project formerly known as EPIC City avoid the state scrutiny in the MUD creation process. The utility district had agreed to add the development to its district and provide basic utilities, including water and wastewater services.

The board added EPIC City, now called The Meadow, after appointing new board members. The new members owned land located in the proposed housing development. Paxton argued in his lawsuit that disqualifies them from being on the board because their land wasn’t part of the utility district’s jurisdiction until after the new board annexed The Meadow into the district.

Several top Republicans have initiated state and federal investigations of the proposed community, including Sen. John Cornyn, Paxton’s opponent in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat. Cornyn sent a letter last year urging the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate The Meadow, accusing it of religious discrimination.

The U.S. Department of Justice closed its civil rights investigation after the developer affirmed that it’s committed to building an inclusive community that complies with Fair Housing Act requirements.

A spokesperson for The Meadow's developer, Community Capital Partners, told KERA when the temporary restraining order was issued last week Paxton is targeting the development because of its association with the Muslim community.

"His express reference to EPIC in official press materials confirms that this is not neutral or even-handed enforcement, but religious discrimination by the State," the spokesperson said. "The Meadow remains a lawful residential development. We will continue to move forward through the appropriate legal and regulatory process and will address these claims on a full and fair record."

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

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