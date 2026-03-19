Judge grants restraining order against utility district serving proposed Muslim-oriented community

A Collin County judge has granted a temporary restraining order against a North Texas utility district board that was planning to discuss a state lawsuit over a proposed Muslim-oriented community.

The project formerly known as EPIC City and now called “The Meadow” is a proposed housing development that would include a mosque, religious school and more.

Double R Municipal Utility District of Hunt and Collin Counties approved a petition to provide them with services like water and waste management.

But Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the utility district and accused board members of helping developers avoid state scrutiny by circumventing the application process for a new district.

The restraining order restricts the board from taking action on any agenda items or from entering any financial agreements. But they are allowed to discuss "representation and participation" in the lawsuit.

“This TRO is a win for the rule of law. Allowing Double R MUD to meet in this way would have only furthered its illegal scheme to support EPIC City,” Paxton said in a statement. “My office will continue to work tirelessly to stop the illegal EPIC City scheme, and anyone who has broken the law will be held accountable.”

The utility board was planning to meet on March 20 to discuss the lawsuit. The restraining order was granted on March 19.

A spokesperson for The Meadow's developer, Community Capital Partners, said in a statement the development is being targeted because of its association with the Muslim community.

"[Paxton's] express reference to EPIC in official press materials confirms that this is not neutral or even-handed enforcement, but religious discrimination by the State," the spokesperson said. "The Meadow remains a lawful residential development. We will continue to move forward through the appropriate legal and regulatory process and will address these claims on a full and fair record."

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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