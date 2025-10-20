Here's your guide to the Nov. 4 elections in North Texas

Early in-person voting voting for the Nov. 4 election begins today, Oct. 20 and ends Oct. 31. Here's everything you need to know before you go to the polls.

Registration

You can check to see if you're registered to vote here. If you're not, here's what you need to know.

In Texas, you cannot register to vote online — unless you are renewing, replacing or updating your Texas driver's license or ID on the Department of Public Safety website.

You can submit a voter registration application by mail. Just fill out this form, print, sign and mail it to your county elections office.

You can also visit your county voter registrar or elections office to submit your application in person.

The deadline to vote in this 2025 election has already passed, but you will be able to register to vote in the 2026 elections.

Do I need to renew my voter registration?

If you've changed your name or moved within Texas — especially if you've moved to a different county — you can update your voter registration information online. You can also submit an updated physical application before the deadline

What kind of ID will I need to register or to vote?

To register to vote, you can use your Texas driver's license or Texas personal ID number issued by DPS. If you don’t have either of those, you can use the last four digits of your Social Security number.

When you head to the polls, you will need to present one of these valid forms of photo ID:



Texas driver's license (DPS issued)

Texas election identification certificate (DPS issued)

Texas personal ID card (DPS issued)

Texas handgun license (DPS issued)

U.S. military photo ID

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

U.S. passport (book or card)

What do I need to do to vote?

To be able to vote, you must:



be a U.S. citizen

be a resident of the county you are applying to vote in

be at least 18 years old by Election Day

not have been declared mentally incapacitated by a court

not be a convicted felon (though you may be eligible if you were pardoned or completed your sentence, probation and parole)

Can I vote by mail?

Texas only allows mail-in voting for specific groups, including people 65 and older and those who are sick or disabled. The state has also implemented stricter ID requirements, and thousands of Texans who voted in the March primaries saw their mail-in ballots rejected under the new rules. You can check to see if you’re eligible, and apply for a mail-in ballot, on the Texas Secretary of State’s website . You can also track the status of your mail-in ballot online.

What do you need to vote in person?

VoteTexas.gov has everything you need to know about what to bring to vote in person.

One of seven forms of ID will get you into a voting booth:



Texas driver's license

Texas election identification certificate (EIC) issued by the Department of Public Safety

Texas personal ID card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photograph

U.S. military ID card containing your photograph

U.S. passport, book or card

You can still use your ID to vote if it expired within the last four years. If you are 70 or older, you can use it regardless of when it expired.

If you couldn’t get one of the above forms of ID, you can use a supporting form of identification like a bank statement or utility bill. But you must sign a document saying you had a reasonable impediment to getting a valid photo ID — like lack of transportation, work schedule, illness or family responsibilities.

What if you don't have one of the seven acceptable forms of voter ID?

The state lists other forms of identification, like a utility bill or birth certificate, that you can use to vote if you don't "possess an acceptable form of photo identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one."

In addition to presenting that secondary form of ID, you'll also need to fill out a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration" form.

What if you're a voter with special needs?

A person of your choice or an election worker can assist you at the polls — but the person cannot be your employer or someone who represents your employer, or an officer or representative of your union.

If you're physically unable to enter the polling location, you can vote curbside. Send someone into the polling location to request an election worker meet you at the curb. If you're planning on arriving alone, call ahead to your county's elections office.