Early voting starts today. Here's a look at the school bond proposals that will be on the ballot

Early voting is underway, and while most voters will focus on the 17 constitutional amendments, there are a number of school bond proposals. Here's a closer look at what you might see on your ballot.

School Bond Proposals

Celina ISD

The single largest ask comes from Celina ISD, north of Prosper in Denton and Collin counties. The district is floating a bond package worth $2.3 billion, most of which would go toward new schools to accommodate a booming population.

Melissa ISD

The region’s second largest school bond proposal comes from Melissa ISD, another rapidly growing community, just north of McKinney. The district is asking voters to approve two propositions worth $875 million. School district officials say the student population has doubled over the past 5 years, and they estimate it will increase 67% over the next 10 years.

Proposition A, for $800 million, would fund new schools, renovations, an Early Childcare Center, buses and land for future structures.

Proposition B, for $75 million, would upgrade network infrastructure, classroom technology, and digital safety and security.

Argyle ISD

After voters rejected its bond package last year, Argyle ISD is once again trying with a downsized proposal. This year’s package is $88 million less than the 2024 plan.

Proposition A seeks $394 million for new and upgraded buildings, land, buses and technology. Proposition B, for $29.5 million, would fund a new baseball/softball complex.

Desoto ISD

DeSoto ISD’s package includes three bond proposals totaling almost $200 million. The biggest, Proposition A, for $152.7 million, would fund campus renovations and a replacement for Frank Moates Elementary.

Proposition B, at $38.6 million, would pay for a new student athletic center including lockers and learning spaces, and other athletic renovations.

Proposition C, for $8.5 million , would fund renovations to the high school stadium.

Ferris ISD

Ferris ISD’s school board is putting a package worth $134.7 million in front of voters. If approved, it would pay for new schools, renovations to existing structures, and new classrooms added to schools. Administrators say the growing student population will outgrow current capacity by 2027. City leaders back the district’s bond election.

Mesquite ISD

Mesquite ISD is asking voters to approve $600 million in two bond propositions.

Proposition A includes $578.5 million to pay for security upgrades, the consolidation of two elementary schools, a new Pre-K center and campus maintenance and improvements.

Proposition B, worth $21.5 million , will fund instructional technology replacements.

Richardson ISD

Voters in Richardson Independent School District are being asked to approve a $1.4 billion bond package on the November 4 ballot.

But with interest, the district estimates the total cost to local property taxpayers would be $2.32 billion—66 percent more than the amount voters will see on the ballot.

Terrell ISD

And in Terrell, east of Dallas, the school district is seeking voter approval for a bond package worth $273.4 million. It would fund district-wide safety enhancements, renovations and additions at seven campuses, the construction of a new elementary school, and the purchase of land for a future new middle school.

