Plano ISD launches internal probe amid antisemitism allegations from AG Ken Paxton

Plano Independent School District said it’s conducting an internal investigation in response to antisemitism allegations, the district announced Friday.

The district said the independent probe will examine complaints, training programs, reporting procedures, response protocols and ways to improve how the district addresses antisemitic incidents.

“Plano ISD takes every allegation of antisemitism and discrimination of any kind with the utmost seriousness,” said Board President Dr. Lauren Tyra. “By engaging an independent third party to conduct this comprehensive audit, we are demonstrating our commitment to transparency and our dedication to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

It comes as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in August said his office is investigating the district for antisemitism after teachers allegedly let students walk out to protest Israel’s war in Gaza.

That investigation is looking into claims that students were given excused absences for participating in pro-Palestinian walkouts and taught pro-Palestinian lessons in school.

Paxton requested copies of school policies on student walkouts and all disciplinary actions and investigations into students who participated in pro-Palestinian walkouts. He also asked for reports the district received related to antisemitism in curriculum or teacher, student or staff behavior and disciplinary actions against teachers or staff related to antisemitism.

Paxton alleges parents have reported anti-Israel and antisemitic discussions have occurred in classrooms but didn’t specify what occurred, according to a letter sent to Plano ISD’s superintendent.

U.S. Reps. Keith Self, R-McKinney, and Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, sent Plano ISD a letter in August urging the district to address antisemitism.

Plano ISD said it expects to complete the probe in the coming months.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

