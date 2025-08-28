Plano ISD under investigation for antisemitism after alleged pro-Palestinian walkouts, lessons

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating Plano ISD for antisemitism after teachers allegedly let students walk out to protest Israel’s war in Gaza.

The investigation focuses on allegations that students were given excused absences for participating in pro-Palestinian walkouts and taught pro-Palestinian lessons in school.

In a letter sent to Plano ISD’s superintendent, Dr. Theresa Williams, Paxton said parents have reported anti-Israel and antisemitic discussions have occurred in classrooms but didn’t specify what occurred.

“Those complaints have either been ignored or met with vague responses that do nothing to meaningfully address the problem,” he wrote.

Paxton requested copies of school policies on student walkouts and all disciplinary actions and investigations into students who participated in pro-Palestinian walkouts. He also asked for reports the district received related to antisemitism in curriculum or teacher, student or staff behavior and disciplinary actions against teachers or staff related to antisemitism.

It’s been almost two years since a Hamas-led attack in Israel killed an estimated 1,200 people Oct. 7. Since then, more than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Students have led protests against Israeli actions in Gaza across the country, including at the University of Texas at Dallas campus. A Collin County grand jury recently indicted 14 UT Dallas Protesters for obstruction of a passageway, a Class B misdemeanor.

Lauren Tyra, the Plano ISD school board president, said at a recent meeting individual incidents of antisemitism in the district had been investigated and addressed. Tyra said the incidents have been co-opted by politicians.

"Plano ISD will not allow political posturing or sensationalization overshadow the critical work of building safe and respectful schools," she said.

Several politicians have commented on the allegations, including Collin County Congressman Keith Self from Texas Congressional District 3. Self and Rep. Pat Fallon from Texas Congressional District 4 sent Plano ISD a letter earlier this month urging the district to address antisemitism.

Plano ISD is hiring an independent firm to conduct an audit of its policies and systems to address the antisemitism allegations. KERA has reached out for comment on the Attorney General’s investigation.

Cody Weaver, a former Plano ISD school board trustee who’s running for Collin County commissioner in the precinct 4 GOP primary, has spoken about reported antisemitism in the district during public comments at several school board meetings.

“Since the October 7th attacks, antisemitism has sharply risen in Plano ISD,” Weaver said in a social media post. “In response, Jewish families and our Christian allies have united to protect students and demand action. But Plano ISD has chosen to do the opposite—clinging to the status quo, blocking progress, and protecting its own image instead of protecting children.”

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

