Collin County grand jury indicts 14 UTD pro-Palestinian encampment protesters

A grand jury in Collin County has indicted 14 University of Texas at Dallas protesters who participated in an encampment on campus last year protesting Israeli actions in Gaza.

The protestors are charged with obstruction of a passageway, a Class B misdemeanor, according to a release from the DA's office. It's punishable by up to 180 days in jail, a $2,000 fine or community supervision.

It’s been almost two years since a Hamas-led attack in Israel killed an estimated 1,200 people Oct. 7. More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing war, according to data from Gaza’s Health Ministry reported by the BBC.

Willis said the indictment shows there's a line between peaceful protests and "unlawful disruption."

“Free speech is protected," he said. "Blocking access and refusing lawful commands is not.”

At least 20 people were arrested on the UT Dallas campus last year after a student-led encampment in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Travis County DA' Delia Garza didn't pursue charges last year against 57 demonstrators who were arrested at a similar protest at the University of Texas at Austin campus. The Travis County DA's office dismissed the charges after a county judge found insufficient evidence to proceed.

After what was a peaceful protest throughout the day, armed officers including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers equipped with face shields, batons and zip ties entered the crowd and began making arrests, according to witness accounts and live video streamed from the scene on the UT Dallas campus.

A UT Dallas spokesperson confirmed the university called outside law enforcement, "in an effort to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff."

Protestors were given written notice to take down the encampment early in the day, according to UT Dallas communications director Brittany Magelssen.

"Individuals may peacefully assemble in the common outdoor areas of campus to exercise their right to free speech, but they may not construct an encampment or block pathways," UT Dallas communications director Brittany Magelssen wrote in an email to KERA.

The university gave students arrested at the on-campus encampment written warnings instead of harsher proposed discipline last fall, according to two of the arrested students.

A UTD disciplinary hearing panel found there wasn’t enough evidence to put students on deferred suspension after they were arrested for criminal trespass during what began as a peaceful campus protest and encampment May 1. KERA News independently confirmed the information with one arrested student.

Nouran Abusaad, shared the news last fall via phone call with a group who walked out of class to protest the growing Middle East conflict on the anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on Israel.

“This is a victory for the student movement, one we owe to your support, our students and our community,” Abusaad said. “UTD attempted to stifle the Palestinian movement through systematic violence and academic repression, attempted to set institutional precedent and create fear amongst our student body, and they failed.”

