Nazi flags hung outside Rockwall ISD school, officials say

Officials say they're investigating Nazi flags found hanging outside a Rockwall ISD school over the weekend.

The Heath Department of Public Safety said it responded to a report of "antisemitic materials" outside Rockwall-Heath High School around 6:40 a.m. Saturday. Photos circulating on social media show the two Nazi flags hanging up on the east side of the building.

KERA News reached out to Rockwall ISD and will update this story with any response.

The materials have since been taken down and an investigation is ongoing by Heath DPS along with Rockwall ISD, Heath Mayor Jeremiah McClure said in a statement Sunday.

"As the Mayor of Heath, I stand with our community in firm opposition to any acts of hatred, including the hateful display of flags that were found at Rockwall-Heath High School yesterday morning," McClure said.

