HEB ISD board agrees to ask residents for property tax bump on November ballot

The Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district board voted unanimously to hold a special election on a proposed local property tax rate increase.

The proposal is a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election, or VATRE, and its purpose is to bring in more funds for the school district.

Last year's tax rate was $0.9689 per $100 valuation, and the proposed new tax rate is $1.0289 per $100 valuation.

If voters approve the tax bump in November, those funds will be used to reduce the school district’s $20.6 million deficit by around $12 million. But if they reject the move, the district will consider changes to staffing and programming.

Board member John Biggan outlined Monday night his reasons for voting yes on bringing the VATRE to the ballot.

“Calling a VATRE honestly is not my first choice,” Biggan said, “but it is the appropriate thing in this particular situation because without it, we cannot maintain the quality of education our community expects and that our students deserve.”

Last year, nearby school districts took part in VATREs of their own. Voters for the Northwest ISD ultimately voted down a tax increase. Voters for the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD approved theirs.

Board Vice President Julie Cole said the district wants to offer the best options to students.

“Part of why it’s important that we do this is because we want to maintain and continue to have programs and people that are best for our students,” Cole said. “We are going to rely on the community once again to come forward and support this school district.”

HEB ISD spokesperson Deanne Hullender said community meetings about the VATRE will take place over the coming months.

Voters will cast their ballots on Election Day, November 4. In-person early voting runs from October 20 to 31.

