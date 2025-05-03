North Texas voters support billions of dollars in school bonds

North Texas voters on Saturday appear to have approved several major bond packages in growing districts.

Voters in Celina ISD appear to have approved a massive $2.3 billion bond package that will go toward, among other projects, nearly a dozen new schools in the fast-growing district.

It was among a total of more than $4.5 billion in bonds on Saturday’s ballots.

Unofficial results show Proposition A, worth $2.27 billion, passed with 71.7% of the vote. It will fund at least 11 new buildings, renovate others, and add upgrades across the entire district.

The district said more than 800 people move to Celina every month - on average - and enrollment could roughly quadruple over the next decade, from the current 5,500 students to nearly 22,000.

Proposition B, worth $20 million, also passed with 69.8% of the vote, according to unofficial results. It’ll pay for new and upgraded technology.

In a statement Saturday night, the district called the referendum's approval "a pivotal step forward in addressing the District's rapid growth and commitment to educational excellence."

In another rapidly growing community, Melissa ISD put forward an $875 million bond package.

Unofficial results show voters approved Prop A, valued at $800 million, with 67.9% of the vote as of 10 p.m. Saturday. It’ll pay for new schools, campus renovations, an Early Childcare Center, buses and land for future structures.

Melissa ISD officials said the student population has doubled over the last five years, and they predict it’ll grow by 67% over the next 10 years.

Prop B — $75 million for tech upgrades — passed with 69.2% of the vote, unofficial results showed.

After rejecting a larger bond package last year, voters in Argyle ISD appear to have approved a pared-down package worth $423.2 million. Proposition A, worth $394, passed with 65.7% of votes, according to unofficial results. It will go toward new and upgraded buildings, land, buses and technology.

Proposition B, for $29.5 million, passed with 56.8% of the vote to pay for a new baseball/softball complex.

Here’s how other bond packages fared in school districts around North Texas:

DeSoto ISD:

Proposition A, for $152.5 million, appears set to pass, according to preliminary unofficial results. It would fund campus renovations and improvements.

Proposition B, $38.5 million for a new athletic center and other renovations, also appears set to pass.

Unofficial results show voters also support Proposition C, for $8.5 million. It’ll fund renovations to the high school stadium.

Ferris ISD:

Voters approved a package worth $134.7 million, according to unofficial results.

"The outcome of this vote is a major step in our efforts to improve educational facilities and resources for our students," the district said on Facebook Saturday night.

Mesquite ISD

Proposition A, worth $578.5 million, appears set to pass, according to preliminary unofficial results late Saturday night. It will pay for security upgrades, the consolidation of two elementary schools, a new Pre-K center and campus maintenance and improvements.

Proposition B, worth $21.5 million for instructional technology and upgrades also appears set to pass.

And in Terrell ISD, unofficial results show a $273.4 million package passed with 60.9% of the vote. It’ll go toward district-wide safety enhancements, renovations and additions at seven campuses, the construction of a new elementary school, and the purchase of land for a future new middle school.

“This is a great day for the students, staff, and community of Terrell ISD,” school board President Dena Risinger said in a statement posted to the district's website Saturday. "This bond election isn't just an investment in Terrell ISD; it is an investment in the future of Terrell."

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .