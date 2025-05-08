Rutgers executive VP named sole finalist to be new UT Dallas president

The University of Texas at Dallas could soon have its new leader.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents voted Wednesday to name Prabhas Moghe as sole finalist to be UTD’s next president.

He’s currently executive vice president of Academic Affairs at Rutgers University, New Jersey’s flagship state university. He initially joined Rutgers 30 years ago.

Moghe grew up in India and earned a chemical engineering degree in Mumbai, where he attended the University of Bombay. He got a PhD in the same field at the University of Minnesota and received post-doctoral training at Harvard University Medical School.

According to a release from the UT System regents, Moghe established a reputation at Rutgers for successfully raising research dollars while advancing the school’s academic reputation and improving its national reputation.

UT System Board of Regents’ Chair Kevin Eltife said Moghe was chosen in part because of his “distinguished background as an educator, researcher and administrator.”

UT System Chancellor JB Milliken said Dr. Moghe’s record of “strengthening educational pathways and propelling research agendas forward reflect many of UT Dallas’s strengths and continued aspirations.”

The regents will formally appoint Moghe after a state-required 21-day waiting period. He’ll replace UTD’s outgoing President Richard Benson, who announced his resignation last fall after nine years at the university.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .