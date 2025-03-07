Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to close four schools

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is closing four schools next year.

The school board on Thursday approved a plan to consolidate three elementary schools — Central, Furneaux and McCoy — and Long Middle School, and create new attendance zones.

The decision comes as the district, like many North Texas schools, deals with a budget deficit and years of falling enrollment.

Superintendent Wendy Eldredge said district leaders poured countless hours into the proposal.

“The anticipation of tonight’s meeting is heavy on all of us. No district ever wants to go through this process,” she said. “At the end of the day, I do believe that we all want what's best for all of our students, our community and our future generation.”

The district estimates the closures will save $9 million the first year and eliminate 2,300 empty seats.

Community members have pushed against the plan for weeks. An online petition to keep McCoy Elementary open collected nearly 2,400 signatures, and one to protect Central Elementary gathered nearly 800.

Chis Angel Lopez Ruiz attended Central Elementary student and now goes to DeWitt Perry Middle School. He urged trustees Thursdays not to close the campuses.

“If you want to be a successful district, you have to think of the students first,” he said. “It may not be the richest, or it might be the poorest, but ... the kids are still getting their education. They're getting friends. This is Carrollton’s spirit, and if you close schools, it is doing harm.”

