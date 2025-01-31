Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD could close campuses in effort to cut costs

Next Thursday, the Carrollton-Farmers Branch school district is expected to announce schools it could close to cut costs as it consolidates campuses to “downsize” the district.

Superintendent Wendy Eldredge has said the district faces a $19 million deficit.

In a statement to KERA, the district said it’s “facing financial, infrastructure and enrollment challenges – like several districts throughout the region and state.”

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, some community members are pushing to keep McCoy Elementary open, even though CFBISD hasn’t indicated which campuses could potentially be closed.

Heather Newell is one of nearly 1,000 people who have already signed a Change.org petition urging the district to keep McCoy open. While her kids did not go to McCoy Elementary, one of her best friend’s children did.

“That school was nurturing, was encouraging, gave them so many opportunities to be involved in things, and it really made a difference in their lives,” Newell said.

At the same time, she realizes the district faces serious budget problems.

“That’s the best school ever,” she said. “But again, I know that choices have to be made.”

Parent Carol Franzen also signed the petition to save McCoy, should the district choose to close it. Both her children went to school there, and Franzen said the family moved to Carrollton specifically for the schools and McCoy.

“A long time ago,” said Franzen, “it was designated a Blue Ribbon school, meaning, you know, the top of the top.”

Franzen said her daughters were in the school’s Talented and Gifted program, and one of them entered the LEAP program. “And it’s very special because all the kids in that program are functioning at two grade levels ahead.”

Franzen has no idea how McCoy will measure up when officials consider schools for closure.

The district says current enrollment is 422, while median elementary school enrollment is slightly above 500. Nearly half the district’s elementary schools have similar enrollment numbers.

The district said it’s considering “many factors” including space, layout, age and location in determining which campuses to consolidate.

Other North Texas districts, including Plano, Richardson and Irving, have also closed schools in the face of inflation, falling enrollment, and state education funds unchanged for five years.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .