Cedar Hill ISD discusses potential cuts as district faces $7M shortfall

As state lawmakers are once again set to debate school funding, many North Texas districts are grappling with multi-million dollar deficits – and considering difficult cuts to balance their budgets.

Cedar Hill ISD interim CFO Amy Drozd this week laid out several potential measures to fill the district’s $7 million shortfall, including consolidating two middle school campuses, leaving some security guard positions unfilled and eliminating some teaching and administrative positions.

“Trying to come up with $7 million in the time frame that we need to, we’ve got to look at these drastic measures,” she told trustees at their meeting Monday.

Like school districts across the state, she said Cedar Hill ISD has faced declining enrollment, the loss of COVID-era funding and growing inflation.

Though Drozd said cuts are necessary, some trustees, including Ramona Ross-Bacon, weren’t satisfied with the options. She said they don't prioritize students.

“It just seems like OK, we gotta get to the bottom line where that dollar is concerned, but the kids are collateral damage at this particular point,” she said.

The plan is to close the budget gap in two years. Board secretary Carma Morgan said they’ve known about the funding challenges for years, but have to make a decision now.

“I’m sitting in Place 2, having to make some courageous decisions, not for right now but for our future,” she said.

The district will continue discussing its options ahead of adopting a budget in June.

Meanwhile, Northwest ISD is also planning on eliminating more than 100 teaching positions to help fill its $16 million deficit.

