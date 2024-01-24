Dallas ISD ranks high in new accountability report, but Texas students still show pandemic learning loss

Dallas ISD ranks high in an advocacy group’s new ranking of North Texas schools, but there’s room for improvement as students around the state still feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Children at Risk index shows Dallas has the top-ranked middle schools – the William B. Travis Vanguard Academy and the Sudie L. Williams Talented and Gifted Academy – and the top ranked high school – the School for the Talented and Gifted – in the state.

The group’s annual ranking is based on academic performance, college readiness and student growth. While the index shows Dallas ISD as a bright spot, the advocacy group says more needs to be done for Texas public education as a whole.

“What's happening in our public schools, things don't seem to be getting better,” Bob Sanborn, the president and CEO of Children at Risk, said during a news conference Monday.

The nonprofit’s findings would typically show an improvement among low-income students across the state — but not this year. Sanborn called it a “red flag.”

He said the Dallas-Fort Worth area has the highest percentage of “gold ribbon” schools – ones that are high-poverty and high-performing. But there are fewer gold ribbon schools in the latest accountability report, including in North Texas.

Sanborn pointed to “significant” pandemic-era learning loss and how little state legislators did for public education in the recent session. He said none of the state’ $33 billion surplus went to public education.

“We didn’t get teacher raises. We didn't get the attention that we needed,” he said. “Nary a word was brought up about pandemic learning loss… when our state leaders met during a legislative session.”

This is the 19th year Children at Risk has released its annual rankings, but this year, it’s the only indicator for how schools are performing. A legal fight from districts across the state – including Dallas ISD – has delayed the release of the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings.

Children at Risk and the Texas Education Agency have similar criteria – grading mostly on the state standardized testing scores. However, the advocacy group also looks at campus performance, student growth, and college readiness.

Sanborn said overall, Dallas ISD is a premier urban district and that the state should have more districts like this.

“This is what our school should be,” he said. “A place where any child can go and where every child can be successful.”

Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said it’s good to see schools in her district succeed, but there is still more work to be done.

“We also have to take time to recognize we aren't where we need to be,” Elizalde said, “because we cannot fix what we do not acknowledge.”

Juan Salinas II is a KERA news intern. Got a tip? Email Juan at jsalinas@kera.org. You can follow Juan on X @4nsmiley

