Cross Roads and Denton ISD partner to create a unique town-school development on U.S. 380 corridor

Thanks to a plan leaders say is the first of its kind in Texas, the town of Cross Roads and Denton ISD stand to benefit from an influx of future tax revenue from a vision of restaurants, retail, entertainment and two new campuses that will share the same 32 acres on the exploding U.S. 380 corridor.

Cross Roads officials announced that the town plans to partner with Denton ISD as co-owners of the acreage. The town dreams of shops, restaurants and entertainment on the property, located near the southwest corner of U.S. 380 and Naylor Road. The district will build its fifth high school and its second advanced technology center there.

Cross Roads staff said the town also plans to locate a future government center on the land, expecting it to occupy about 2.5 acres in the center of the acreage.

A new collector road, which will move traffic east and west, will be constructed using Denton County road bond funds approved by voters in November 2022.

The partnership includes opportunities for collaboration on the uses of the Burgoon-Martin Agriculture Science Center at Star Ranch, off Fishtrap Road in Cross Roads.

In a press release issued by the town of Cross Roads, the venture is described as “a community-based concept that supports the Cross Roads Town Vision 2035.”

“I am excited to announce this joint partnership that includes significant elements from the Cross Roads Vision 2035 plan adopted in 2021,” said Cross Roads Mayor T. Lynn Tompkins, Jr.

“The agreement addresses many of the highest priorities in our vision, including ultimate plans for a variety of restaurant and retail uses as well as space for public events and walking trails. This project will increase our revenue stream to continue to protect our municipal property tax free status.”

The 88th Texas Legislature, which resulted in four special sessions, failed to produce comprehensive funding, leaving Texas public schools operating with funding appropriated in 2019. Voters approved a ballot measure to reform the state’s beefy property taxes, leaving public school leaders across the state worried about funding shortfalls in the future.

Denton ISD has enjoyed a growing tax base largely due to population growth and a boom in housing construction. The district has also seen local voters approve its last two bond elections, both of which paint an ambitious plan to serve a student body that is growing by thousands each year. The plan with Cross Roads, though, indicates that the district is working to meet funding needs without sufficient support from the state.

District leaders are optimistic about the new model of town-school development.

“We understand that school is a key component of a healthy lifestyle,” DISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson said in the release. “Work-life balance is paramount, and through this partnership with the Town of Cross Roads, we are excited to work together and provide multiple features that will elevate the community.”

In 2023, the school district partnered with Cross Roads to host the first Founder’s Day Festival, and in recognition of the Town Vision 2035 Plan, Denton ISD plans to develop a community garden for use when students are not present.