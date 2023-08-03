Back-to-school fairs offer North Texas families valuable supplies and services — for free

Most public schools across Texas start this month. In North Texas, families still have time to pick up free school supplies and services at various school fairs before classes start.

Israel Rivera, who oversees parent services for the Dallas Independent School District, says the need has never been greater, even though total student enrollment — now about 140,000 — has been dropping in recent years. He says that’s because more than half of district families qualify as low income.

“With rising costs and everything, supplies also take a hit,” Rivera said. “Our families find it kind of hard to afford some of these items.”

Those items can routinely include pencils, calculators, rulers, markers and crayons. On the highest demand wish-lists? Backpacks. And in Dallas, for the first time, all backpacks for students in every grade — K through 12 — must either be mesh or clear, for safety and security reasons. Before, the rule only applied to upper grades.

The hope for these school fairs, said Rivera, isn’t to just supply necessary supplies for kids in class. These often full-day events can also offer fun and entertainment, games, contests and drawings. In addition, businesses and clinics donate free services like haircuts, state-required vaccinations and vision and dental checks.

Parents are grateful for the budget help, said Rivera, while kids leave happy with new stuff.

“They walk into school,” said Rivera, “they’re ready to go, they’re focused. Another huge advantage is getting kids excited to go back to school.”

Here are some of the back-to-school fairs happening in North Texas:

Dallas ISD



Fort Worth ISD



Back to School Roundup, Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 8 am. to 2 p.m. at Will Rogers Auditorium. Families must register and qualify. They’ll need proof of Tarrant County residency as well as a photo ID, and show proof of income. FWISD reminds parents that all school supplies, including backpacks, are free for all elementary school students.

Arlington ISD

