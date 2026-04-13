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Johnson County trial for Prairieland ICE shooting defendant moved to June

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published April 13, 2026 at 3:44 PM CDT
Dario Sanchez talks about being arrested three times in connection to shooting at the Alvarado ICE detention center Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Irving.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Dario Sanchez talks about being arrested three times in connection to shooting at the Alvarado ICE detention center Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Irving.

A Johnson County judge on Monday rescheduled the trial of a defendant tied to last year's Prairieland ICE detention center shooting from next week to June.

Judge William Bosworth delayed trial for Dallas teacher Dario Sanchez, who was set to be tried April 20 for allegedly hindering the prosecution of terrorism. It came after a hearing in the Johnson County courthouse Monday where state prosecutors argued they need more time to respond to briefs by Sanchez's attorneys.

Sanchez also rejected an offer from the state to testify against Janette Goering, a fellow defendant, in exchange for immunity.

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office declined to comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
Criminal Justice Prairieland Detention Center shootingTerrorismDomestic TerrorismCourts & Criminal JusticeU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo covers law and justice for KERA News. She joined the newsroom in 2022 as a general assignments reporter. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She was named one of Current's public media Rising Stars in 2024. She is originally from Plano.
See stories by Toluwani Osibamowo