Johnson County trial for Prairieland ICE shooting defendant moved to June

A Johnson County judge on Monday rescheduled the trial of a defendant tied to last year's Prairieland ICE detention center shooting from next week to June.

Judge William Bosworth delayed trial for Dallas teacher Dario Sanchez, who was set to be tried April 20 for allegedly hindering the prosecution of terrorism. It came after a hearing in the Johnson County courthouse Monday where state prosecutors argued they need more time to respond to briefs by Sanchez's attorneys.

Sanchez also rejected an offer from the state to testify against Janette Goering, a fellow defendant, in exchange for immunity.

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office declined to comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.