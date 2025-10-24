Johnson County DA says sheriff involved in sexual harassment scandal can’t serve, seeks AG opinion

The Johnson County district attorney says embattled Sheriff Adam King can’t legally return to work after losing his peace officer license in an ongoing sexual harassment case, and has asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to weigh in.

In a request for an opinion this week, Johnson County DA Timothy Good argued King cannot serve in his position so long as his license with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement is suspended, citing requirements listed in the Texas Constitution.

Gretchen Grigsby, director of government relations for TCOLE, said in an email to KERA News that while the commission can revoke a peace office license from a sheriff, it does not automatically remove them from office.

"In the event that a suspension is issued against the license of a constitutionally elected official (a constable or sheriff), it does not remove them from the office they hold, nor does it impact the authority that the office affords them," Grigsby said.

TCOLE records show King’s license was suspended Sep. 9, two weeks after he was arrested. He’s accused of making several sexually inappropriate comments to female employees between February 2024 and July 2025.

King was indicted on charges of sexual harassment and retaliating against both the alleged target of the harassment and the chief deputy who reported the alleged harassment to the Texas Rangers. He was indicted again earlier this month for aggravated perjury after allegedly lying to a grand jury.

But King was allowed to return to work with restrictions after adjustments to his bond conditions. Although initially on paid administrative leave, WFAA reported King is now allowed to resume duties three days a week between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with supervision.

He’s also reportedly not allowed to perform background checks on sheriff’s office employees and is prohibited from contacting his accusers.

Under the Texas Constitution, a sheriff must have a high school diploma or equivalent certificate to serve. A sheriff must also hold an active peace officer license, or have served either in the military or as a federal special investigator for a certain amount of time.

“The Texas legislature sought to specifically disqualify any sheriff from continuing to serve in that position should he be unable to maintain an active permanent peace officer license or qualify by previous service as a federal agent or in the military," Good wrote in a supporting brief. “Thus, Johnson County Sheriff Adam King cannot serve as Sheriff as long as his license is suspended.”

The DA added that if King is disqualified from his position, it raises questions about whether deputy sheriffs under his authority can perform work related to protecting the public and investigating criminal acts. While King has allegedly changed his chain of command, Good claims he “continues to act without restraint.”

“Apparently, by designating others whose licenses are not suspended to act in his stead to supervise official peace officer acts, the Sherriff believes he can continue to serve in this statutory role, by relying on the active peace office licenses held by his subordinate deputies,” Good’s letter reads.

KERA News reached out to Good, Paxton and King’s attorney, and will update this story with any response.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.