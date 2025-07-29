Former Frisco pastor indicted for child pornography

A former Frisco pastor who was booked into Denton County Jail in May has now been indicted on child pornography charges, court records show.

Jim Mustain, 64, was indicted last Tuesday on four counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony. His bond is set a $100,000 and was in custody as of Tuesday.

Mustain was arrested April 25 in Ashe County, North Carolina after Lewisville Police issued warrants for his arrest, the department confirmed to KERA News Thursday. He was then extradited to Texas and booked into Denton County Jail on May 14.

According to the church's website, Mustain served as a pastor at Preston Trail Community Church between 2019 and 2023.

The church hired a third-party law firm "to conduct a thorough, independent investigation," according to a June statement from Preston Trail. The church said its investigation found "no indication that any children connected to Preston Trail were involved or harmed."

