Woman connected to Christian radio swindler ‘Doc’ Gallagher sentenced to life in prison

A woman connected to the former Christian radio host William Neil "Doc" Gallagher was sentenced to life in prison for money laundering by a Tarrant County jury on Tuesday.

Debra Mae Carter, alleged mistress of Gallagher, was sentenced for assisting the convicted swindler in his Ponzi scheme that bilked millions of dollars from senior citizens, Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells said in a news release.

Carter represented herself in the two-week trial.

Gallagher, also known as the "Money Doctor," was sentenced Nov. 1, 2021, to three life sentences in prison, plus another 30 years on charges that include forgery, securing the execution of a document by deception, theft of property, and exploitation of the elderly.

In the release, Sorrells said Gallagher brought the money while Carter made sure it was not recovered. The pair stole more than $31 million from more than 170 retirees over 10 years.

Carter laundered money through rental homes, land, and fake charities. About $200,000 in gold and silver was seized from her travel trailer, according to the release.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

