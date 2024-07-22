Tarrant County sheriff's deputy accused of stealing from county

A Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy faces a criminal charge for allegedly stealing from the county.

Brennan Cox is accused of stealing between $30,000 and $150,000, according to the criminal complaint filed July 11. The county says the theft took place between 2020 and 2024.

Cox’s attorney, Brandon Barnett, confirmed the case is about accusations Cox logged hours he did not work, but he declined an interview.

KERA reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office for comment. Spokesperson Robbie Hoy referred questions to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case. He did not specify whether Cox is still employed by the Sheriff’s Office.

The DA’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.

