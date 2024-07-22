© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Tarrant County sheriff's deputy accused of stealing from county

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published July 22, 2024 at 3:30 PM CDT
A photo of a banner hanging above a doorway. The black banner reads "TARRANT COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT" in yellow letters.
Rachel Behrndt
/
Fort Worth Report
A banner hangs in the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office training facility.

A Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy faces a criminal charge for allegedly stealing from the county.

Brennan Cox is accused of stealing between $30,000 and $150,000, according to the criminal complaint filed July 11. The county says the theft took place between 2020 and 2024.

Cox’s attorney, Brandon Barnett, confirmed the case is about accusations Cox logged hours he did not work, but he declined an interview.

KERA reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office for comment. Spokesperson Robbie Hoy referred questions to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case. He did not specify whether Cox is still employed by the Sheriff’s Office.

The DA’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org.

Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is KERA’s Tarrant County accountability reporter. Before coming to North Texas, she was the Lee Ester News Fellow at Wisconsin Public Radio, where she covered statewide news from the capital city of Madison. Miranda is originally from Massachusetts and started her public radio career at WBUR in Boston.
