Detention officers indicted for murder in death of Anthony Johnson Jr. in Tarrant County Jail

Two Tarrant County jailers have been indicted for murder in the death of Anthony Johnson Jr.

Johnson, who was being detained in the Tarrant County Jail, died after an altercation with detention officers on April 21. In video of the incident released by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Officer Rafael Moreno is seen kneeling on Johnson's back for about 90 seconds while Johnson is restrained on the ground. Lt. Joel Garcia filmed the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Grand juries have indicted both Moreno and Garcia for murder in Johnson's death. The indictments were filed June 25, court records show.

KERA has reached out to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office to find out if there are any other indictments in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.

