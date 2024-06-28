© 2024 KERA News
Detention officers indicted for murder in death of Anthony Johnson Jr. in Tarrant County Jail

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published June 28, 2024 at 10:36 AM CDT
A blurry photo of a Black man in military uniform, standing with his hands behind his back, looking serious. A Black woman stands next to him in a similar pose, in civilian clothes, smiling for the camera.
Courtesy
/
Johnson Family
Anthony Johnson, left, died in Tarrant County custody on April 21, 2024. Two detention officers have been indicted for murder.

Two Tarrant County jailers have been indicted for murder in the death of Anthony Johnson Jr.

Johnson, who was being detained in the Tarrant County Jail, died after an altercation with detention officers on April 21. In video of the incident released by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Officer Rafael Moreno is seen kneeling on Johnson's back for about 90 seconds while Johnson is restrained on the ground. Lt. Joel Garcia filmed the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Grand juries have indicted both Moreno and Garcia for murder in Johnson's death. The indictments were filed June 25, court records show.

KERA has reached out to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office to find out if there are any other indictments in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.

Criminal Justice KERA NewsTarrant CountyTarrant County Sheriff's OfficeTarrant County Jail
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is KERA’s Tarrant County accountability reporter. Before coming to North Texas, she was the Lee Ester News Fellow at Wisconsin Public Radio, where she covered statewide news from the capital city of Madison. Miranda is originally from Massachusetts and started her public radio career at WBUR in Boston.
