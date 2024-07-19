Fort Worth police say man in stable condition after being shot 7 times by officers

A man who led Fort Worth police on a nearly 30-minute chase that ended at a business in Northside on July 11 is in stable condition after being shot seven times by officers, the department said this week.

Dashcam footage shows police continued to shoot Trevor Davila, 26, several times after he was on the ground.

Asked if that was standard practice, Tracy Carter, a Fort Worth spokesperson, said in an email that they could not provide further comment as the incident was under active investigation.

In an initial press release, Fort Worth police said officers were advised of a stolen vehicle in the area of Ephriham and Azle avenues.

After nearly 30 minutes, Davila stopped in a business parking lot and exited the vehicle with a firearm. Dashcam footage shows Davila run out of the first stolen vehicle and then into another vehicle parked at the business.

Davila got out of the vehicle and walked away from police with the firearm pointed toward his head.

After telling Davila to drop his weapon, officers shot at him and continued to shoot for about five seconds after he was on the ground.

The incident comes a few weeks after Fort Worth police arrest tactics were questioned by members of the city council.

In June, Council Member Chris Nettles asked for more information about the arrest of 60-year-old police critic Carolyn Rodriguez, which resulted in a blackened eye and cuts on parts of her face.

Rodriguez was arrested just after 3:30 a.m. June 23 in the West 7th district on charges of failing to comply with police orders.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

