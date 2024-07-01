Bond set at $1 million for North Texas woman charged with attempted murder of Muslim children

A North Texas woman charged with attempted murder and injury to a child after allegedly trying to drown two Muslim children in an apartment complex pool has been rearrested. Her new bond was set at $1 million.

Elizabeth Wolf, 42, had previously been arrested in May. The initial bond for the attempted murder charge was $25,000, a sum officials with the Council on American-Islamic Relations said was too low.

Under the new bond, Wolf is to have no contact with the victims or the victims' family members. She has also to stay 1,000 feet away from the Euless apartment complex.

“The affected family and the American Muslim community are temporarily relieved to know the alleged perpetrator is in custody again," Shaimaa Zayan, CAIR-Austin Operations Manager, said in a statement. "We thank local and the federal law enforcement for the rearrest and the progress in the case investigation."

KERA News reached out to Wolf's attorney and will update this story if there is a response.

During a press conference last month, Mustafaa Carroll, CAIR-DFW Executive Director, said the family was struggling and were afraid to be seen in public.

Reading from a statement from the children's mother, Carroll said, "My daughter is traumatized. Whenever I open the apartment door she runs away and hides, telling me that she's afraid the lady will come and immerse her head in the water again."

CAIR had previously called for a higher bail bond and for a hate crime probe.

Local officials have also spoken in support of the family.

In a statement issued Monday, Euless-area Rep. Salman Bhojani said his office was continuing to monitor the investigation.

“My office is aware of the recent rearrest of Elizabeth Wolf for capital murder charge," he said. "Our community continues to suffer the trauma and harm caused by Mrs. Wolf’s actions, and we hope the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office prosecutes this individual to the fullest extent possible."

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

