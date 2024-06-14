'Guns will come out': Texas man charged with threatening FBI agent over Hunter Biden probe

A Fort Worth man has been charged with threatening a federal agent who was involved in an investigation into Hunter Biden's laptop.

Timothy Muller, 43, was arrested and charged Thursday with interstate threatening communications and influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official.

According to the criminal complaint, Muller placed a call to an FBI special agent at 5:03 p.m. on June 11.

Outside of Muller, names were initialed and not listed in the statement. The release lists an "H.B.," referencing Biden, and "T," which appears to reference former President Donald Trump.

Erin Dooley, U.S. Northern District of Texas public affairs officer, said names could not be confirmed on record but that the conviction of "H.B." on June 11 was highly publicized.

Biden, son of President Joe Biden, was convicted of three felonies in a federal gun trial on June 11, the same day as Muller's call.

The complaint states Muller said, “Hey,” before the agent disconnected the call. Muller immediately called back and allegedly left a one-minute and five-second message threatening the agent and his family.

Muller allegedly accused the agent of covering up information about "H.B."

“So here’s how it’s gonna go,” Muller allegedly told the agent. “[T.]’s gonna win the re-election, and then we’re gonna [expletive] go through the FBI and just start throwing you [expletive]s into jail. Or, you can steal another election, and then the guns will come out, and we’ll hunt you [expletive]s down and slaughter you like the traitorous dogs you are in your own [expletive] homes.

Muller allegedly also sent the agent several texts asking about their family's safety.

If convicted, Muller faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

